Minister Norton visits participants of National Goalkeeping Course… Reaffirms His Commitment To Football Development

“My reason for being here today is to let you know that I’m along with you, I’m onboard.” Those were the words of Minister of Social Cohesion with Responsibility for Youth, Sport and Culture, Hon. Dr. George Norton during his visit to the participants of the FIFA-facilitated Goal Keeping Programme.

The Minister, who is an avid football fan, made the visit on Thursday last at the course venue, Guyana Fire Service Training Facility, Leonora, West Coast Demerara. In brief remarks, Minister Norton applauded the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) for hosting the programme while commending the participants: “I wish to congratulate you for being here today, for being exposed to this kind of information and making the full use of it. This kind of activity can only do well for football in Guyana and for all of you. What I like most of all is that I was informed that you were taken from across the country, excellent, that’s the way it has got to go. Secondly, I was proud to know that football is no longer a male sport, congratulations.”

He underscored the importance of the goalkeeper, urged the participants to foster teamwork to achieve success and reinforced his commitment to the sport of football: “I have an open-door policy; let me get your ideas. Dialogue/communication is the best way to do it. I don’t know it all and I want to help. So if there’s anything that I can do as Minister of Sport to help you to continue to go, I am saying this to you with no uncertainty, I will do my best.”

The five-day programme, which seeks to build capacity among the national coaches, concluded yesterday and was facilitated by Claine Anthony Plummer, FIFA’s Goalkeeping Instructor.