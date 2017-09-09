Jaguars’ Three-Day League Barnwell, Foo, Adams, Ramsammy hit 50s; 5 for’s for Motie, Kanhai, Hemraj

Latest update September 9th, 2017 12:59 AM
By Zaheer Mohamed
Georgetown were 11 runs adrift of Lower Corentyne’s first innings score of 165 when the first day of the second round of the Cricket Guyana Inc. / Jaguars Three-Day League concluded yesterday.
Christopher Barnwell who has so far struck five fours and a similar number of sixes is unbeaten on 73 while his partner Ashmead Nedd is yet to score. Earlier, Lower Corentyne decided to bat at Lusignan and were bowled out in the second session with Jonathan Foo scoring a rapid 63.
Christopher Barnwell removed Akeem Hinds (01) while Nedd accounted for Jason Sinclair (19) to reduce Lower Corentyne to 29-2.
Kevlon Anderson and Seon Hetmyer departed for 11 and 16 respectively before Devon Clements and Foo steadied the innings with a fifth-wicket stand of 80. Clements hit two fours before he was bowled by off-spinner Gajanan Suknanan for 25.
However, Foo took the fight to the opposition on a pitch that rendered much assistance to the spinners. The right-hander slammed two fours and four sixes before he was taken off leg-spinner Steven Sankar for 63.
Suknanan, Sankar and Nedd then combined to rout Lower Corentyne as no other batsman managed double figures. The steady Suknanan finished with 4-43 while Sankar had 3-42 and Nedd 2-35.
Raymond Perez and Robin Bacchus added 50 for the first wicket to get Georgetown’s reply off to a fine start. Perez was then removed by left arm spinner Kevin Umroa for 14. Sunil Singh (10) was taken off Clements who also accounted for Bacchus for 36 (3×4 2×6) as Georgetown slipped to 66-3.
Ramaal Lewis (08) and Barnwell took the score to 94, however Lewis failed to capitalise on an early chance off Umroa and was bowled by Kassim Khan playing across the line. Barnwell continued to accumulate runs and soon brought up his half century with consecutive sixes off Khan.
Umora then removed Kellon Carmichael (06) before Khan sent back Paul Wintz (00) and Sankar (00) in quick succession leaving the score at 134-8. Barnwell who smashed Umroa for successive sixes and Nedd safely negotiated the remaining overs. Khan has 4-49 while Clements 2-21 and Umroa 2-52.
At Bush Lot, Essequibo batted first and scored 196 all out in 41.2 overs. Ricardo Adams top scored with 57 while Kevon Boodie made 40, Nealand Cadogan and Mark Williams 23 each and Ricardo Peters 20.
Bowling for West Berbice, Gudakesh Motie Kanhai bagged 6-51 while Andrew Dutchin and Leon Andrews picked up two wickets each.
At Port Mourant, Upper Corentyne choose to bat first against East Coast Demerara (ECD) and posted 233 all out off 67.1 overs. Joshua Ramsammy struck 65 while Rajiv Ivan made 39, Kevin Sinclair 38, Balchand Baldeo 35 and Anthony Bramble 29.
Chanderpaul Hemraj grabbed 5-22 and Vivian Albert 2-28. ECD closed the day on 72-2. Brain Sattaur has 26 and Bhaskar Yadram made 17. Play continues at 09:30hrs today.
