Harper disappointed with result against TKR By Sean Devers in Trinidad in association with Noble House Seafoods, Vnet Communications and Elegance Jewellery & Pawn Shop

Guyana Amazon Warriors threw away their second eliminator against Trinbago Knight Riders in the field as Colin Munro rode his luck to finish unbeaten on 57 to lead the home Franchise into tonight’s Hero CPL T20 final with a six-run win victory with two overs to spare.

Head Coach of the Warriors Roger Harper expressed disappointment with Thursday’s result which he felt was caused by faulty catching which let off Munro twice before he had reached 20.

“I am very disappointed with the result since we fought back well to post a challenging total. We were not outplayed and the game was very competitive. But we threw away the game in the field by not holding crucial catches which let off Munro,” said 54-year-old Guyanese.

The Warriors recovered to score 58 in their last four overs to reach 159-6 before allowing TKR to reach 160-4 off 18 overs. Roshon Primus at mid-off put down a ‘sitter’ off the tournament’s leading wicket-taker Sohail Tanvir (17) and Skipper Emrit dropped him again in the next over off of leg-spinner Rashid Khan who finished with 14 scalps.

“Had we removed Munro at that point we would have been in a great position to win the game since I don’t think (Darren) Bravo would have batted the way he did if Munro was not there,” remarked Harper who has played 25 Tests and 105 ODIs for West Indies.

It was also felt that bowling their main bowlers (Tanvir and Khan) just after the water break would have made a difference in the result. However Emrit opted to use off spinner Steven Jacobs, who, unlike Tallawahs’ Mahmudulla who bowls a lot slower, delivered a succession of fast long-hops and finished with 0-41 and left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul, who although removing Darren Bravo, his only over cost 18 runs.

Harper also explained the thoughts behind keeping Tanvir as opener to do the pinch hitting in the power-play overs.

“First of all he was not making an impact batting down the order so we decided to use him to give us some quick runs with the fielders inside the circle in the first six overs. And secondly if we had put him down the order we would have had to find someone to open. (Luke) Ronchi was getting runs at number three and we did not want change him from that position” explained Harper.

Harper added that another option was to use Gajanand Singh to open with the tournament’s leading run scorer Chadwick Walton (458) but reminded that Singh played an important innings in the middle order. The Guyanese left-hander made a cameo 25-ball 39 with a four and three sixes.

The Warriors have now reached three finals (2013, 2014 & 2016) and two semi-finals (2015 & 2017) but has never won championship honours in the five-year history of the CPL. The Guyanese players left for home yesterday while the other non-Trinidad players are scheduled to leave the Twin Island Republic today and tomorrow.