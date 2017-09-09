Guyanese have to find alternatives to both PPP and APNU+AFC

Dear Editor,

A number of people make it their duty to poke me to write a letter when they haven’t seen my name in the Letters columns for a while. This one I think is timely. If there is anything that Guyanese have learnt over our brief post-independence period, it is that economic policies very often have a prolonged impact, and policy reversals can be extremely painful and socially destructive. Equally important also is that these economic policies are framed by our politicians, or more directly, our political parties. By now, there are probably a few of us who can claim that they don’t understand what is going on and what is at stake with respect to the policies of our major political parties.

To sum these up, the PPP’s policies benefit drug lords, the criminally inclined in the justice system and the police force, and Guyana’s business crooks who get in bed with the PPP to siphon off our tax dollars through corrupt activities. Public servants are dragged through the existence of their daily lives, and workers in the private sector fair just a little better in the absence of proper regulation and oversight of their welfare.

Every year also the PPP sings a big song of promise of job creation and economic prosperity while the national budget is put on an explosive trajectory to finance ever increasing corrupt projects. The Coalition for its part has dug in its heels and is silently leaning the economy on the path Burnham’s socialist control system, to poverty, where the private sector can only bleat and cooperativism becomes a meaningful alternative.

It is content to play politics with Guyana’s sugar workers and suffer their children for the sake of political spite. What is almost an iron-clad guarantee is that political racism will never die in Guyana with these two major political parties in charge. The Coalition’s ministers and senior officials seem content to live and serve on their inflated salaries while the man in the street struggles to eke out an existence while trying to stay off of crime.

I have written a book now available through my Facebook account and CreateSpace.com which places Guyana’s economic and political problems in context. One of its major points is that we cannot escape the responsibility for our future. We have to create political alternatives to our major political parties, or saddle ourselves with their incompetence.

We have been conditioned into believing that it is impossible to form another functional political party capable of manning our government. This is a lie that I think even many of our intellectuals have come to accept, but which we as a nation have to reject. Accepting this lie is equivalent to consigning ourselves to slavery for the masses, because this is what the offerings of the PPP and Coalition boil down to.

We have come to a point in this five-year term where we act and give ourselves a shot at our future, or throw back and live at the mercies of the policies of the PPP, Coalition and the potential for rigged elections. We have a responsibility. We have a choice. We have a decision to make. And we will have to live with our decision, or indecision, whichever the case may be.

I have moved to public television via Channel 6 to propose this to the nation, and I now lay this out to the nation. I already have the name of a political party which I intend to bring on stream to contest the 2020 elections. I have an economic policy framework which will virtually guarantee our success at the polls. What is needed now is political support as well as individuals strong enough to consider themselves for posts of ministers within the new government. Please note that ministerial selections will not be made until the time for the presentation of our list of candidates to GECOM has arrived. We have a lot of work to do. Our future is in our hands. It is ours to decide what to do with it.

Craig Sylvester