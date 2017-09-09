GuyanaNRA 150th Anniversary/WIFBSC C/ships Urgent corporate support needed – Fullbore Captain Mahendra Persaud

With exactly one month to go before Guyana welcomes the rest of the Caribbean and a few of the best shooting nations further afield, Captain of the Guyana National Rifle Association (GuyanaNRA) Fullbore section Mahendra Persaud has disclosed that they are in need of urgent financial support.

Over 120 shooters from Jamaica, Antigua and Barbuda, Bermuda, Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago, Australia, Great Britain, Canada, USA, Scotland, Wales and the Falkland Islands will descend on the Land of Many Waters from October 9-15 for what is anticipated to be a huge occasion.

The GuyanaNRA had set a budget of 20-Million dollars towards making themselves fully ready to bring off next month’s activity which included the full refurbishing of the Timehri Rifle Ranges with new target mechanisms in place along with all other modern amenities.

Work has been ongoing according to Persaud who noted that corporate support has been trickling in. he reminded that the Ministry of Sport had made a contribution of One Million Dollars, while the Guyana Defense Force has taken a hands on approach with regards to the refurbishing of the Ranges.

A few of the new mechanisms were tested according to Persaud and are working excellently. The ammunition for the championships would arrive here shortly he informed stating that they would have had to take a loan to get certain critical things done including the acquisition of ammunition.

The new target mechanisms, repairing the old ones, new wooden target frames and target centers, extension of the range to accommodate 24 targets, reinforcement and extension of the mantlet and each bank including leveling of banks and planting of grass are some of the other things that have been done at the range, Persaud informed.

“We are pulling out all the stops to bring off the best championships ever, many of the members have been working overtime at the ranges pulling the pieces together so that Guyana, as usual would be the best host with tip top hospitality.

“With regards to sponsorship, I would like to thank the Ministry of Sport and by extension the Government of Guyana as well as the Guyana Defense Force for their partnership so far but we would like to see corporate Guyana steeping up to assist in a huge way. We are really behind our budgeted figure of 20-million with a number of other things still to be done. The new targets that were built by INFAB alone cost us about two million dollars.”

Persaud said that they executive would continue to make the rounds to members of the corporate community in order to rake in the funds necessary to pull off a successful competition, next month.

Persons wishing to contribute can get in touch with any member of the GuyanaNRA executive including its President, Brigadier Patrick West.