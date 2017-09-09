Guinness Cage/Three Peat Promotions Indoor C/ship Sparta gone! but tonight’s quarter-finals will be explosive; N/ Ruimveldt in ominous form

Their prolonged presence in any tournament is a promoter’s desire, but Sparta Boss continues to put a dent in that aspiration after failing to come out of the round robin stage in yet another tournament.

When play resumed on Thursday night at the National Gymnasium in the inaugural Guinness Cage/Three Peat Promotions Indoor Championship, Sparta Boss, once the perennial kings of the futsal format needed to win by at least two clear goals to advance to the quarter-finals, but they were soundly beaten by North Ruimveldt 2-0 to crash out of the championship.

The experienced duo of Travis Grant and Gerald Gritten, who netted in the 2nd and 11th minute respectively, ensured that the North Georgetown-based unit remained unbeaten heading into the quarter-finals and they now seem a good bet to go all the way.

Missing their talisman Devon Millington, who it is reported is overseas, the former undisputed champs put in a spirited display, but found the firepower of North Ruimveldt too much to handle and eventually succumbed to the ultimate fate of missing out in the race for the last eight.

Also, finding the going tough, on a night that dealt cruel blows to many aspirants, MBK All Stars, who came into the game on a winning streak, showed their relative inexperience after attempting to stand toe to toe with the tested and proven Back Circle, a team that has enjoyed much success in this shorter format.

They finished on six points, the same as their opponent and Leopold Street, but lost out due to their inability to ‘shut shop’ and employ a defensive strategy, thus losing on an inferior goal difference.

Albouystown ‘A’ scraped past a determined Future Stars 2-1 in a penalty shootout after regulation failed to net any goals, while West Front Road ‘Gold is Money’ who faced elimination as well beat Hustlers 2-0 through a brace from Jamal Pedro to book their place in the quarters.

Mocha, another qualifier gained a walkover from Tiger Bay, while Pike Street enjoyed a similar result against Showstoppers and Ol Skool Ballers cruised past Albouystown ‘B’ to move on. Leopold Street looked like they are finding form at the right time with Okanie Fraser firing in a treble to lead them past Champion Boys.

The night’s full results are as follows:

Game-1 – Pike Street vs Showstoppers, Pike Street won via walkover.

Game-2 – Tiger Bay vs Mocha, Mocha won via walkover.

Game-3 – Albouystown-B-0 vs Ol Skool Ballers-2. Joel McGarrell-14th, Darrell Quallis-16th.

Game-4 – Leopold Street-3 vs Champion Boys-0. Okanie Fraser-4th, 6th and 12th.

Game-5 – Gold is Money-2 vs Hustlers-0. Jamal Pedro-3rd and 5th.

Game-6 – Back Circle-4 vs MBK All-Stars-0. Runnel Gordon-7th, 12th and 13th, Selwyn Williams-3rd.

Game-7 – Future Stars-0 vs Albouystown-A-0. Albouystown-A won 2-1 on penalty kicks.

Game-8 – Sparta Boss-0 vs North Ruimveldt-2. Travis Grant-2nd, Gerald Gritten-11th.

Final Point Standings

Group-A

Team P W L D GF GA GD Points

N/Ruimveldt 3 3 0 0 4 0 +4 9

Ol Skool (ru) 3 2 1 0 5 1 +4 6

Sparta Boss 3 1 2 0 2 6 -4 3

Albouystown-B 3 0 3 0 1 5 -4 0

Group-B

Mocha (W) 3 3 0 0 2 1 +1 9

Gold is Money 3 2 1 0 3 2 +1 6

Hustlers 3 1 2 0 3 4 -1 3

Tiger Bay 3 0 3 0 2 3 -1 0

Group-C

Back Circle 3 2 1 0 6 2 +4 6

Leopold 3 2 1 0 7 5 +2 6

MBK 3 2 1 0 8 9 -1 6

Champion Boys 3 0 3 0 3 8 -5 0

Group-D

Albouystown-A 3 3 0 0 5 1 +4 9

Future Stars 3 2 1 0 3 0 +3 6

Pike Street 3 1 2 0 1 3 -2 3

Showstoppers 3 0 3 0 0 5 -5 0

Quarter-finals fixtures are seen below:

Ol Skool Ballers vs Albouystown-A 20:00hrs

Mocha vs Leopold Street 20:45hrs

Back Circle vs Gold is Money 21:30hrs

North Ruimveldt vs Future Stars 22:15hrs