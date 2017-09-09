GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power Nat. U-17 League –EBFA Second round play to commence tomorrow at Grove

Latest update September 9th, 2017 12:59 AM
Following months of inactivity due to the elements above, the GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power National Intra Association Under-17 League in the East Bank Football Association is set to re-start tomorrow at the Grove Playfield with second round action.
When the first round ended on Saturday November 26, 2016, the association was hoping to get second round action underway in January of this year but that was never to be as consistent un-predicted rainfall affected not only the EBFA but all other affiliates of the GFF.
Maintenance of the Grove Playfield was a huge challenge even after the rain would have subsided but constant work by the association has allowed football to re-start last week with the second annual Ralph Green Under-11 league.
Now the attention would be back on the Under-17s with Grove Hi Tech which ended the first round in pole position and the only unbeaten team set to take on Herstelling Raiders from 09:00hrs tomorrow morning.
This would be the first of four scheduled matches. Mocha Champs will then take on Friendship All Stars from 11:00hrs followed by a clash between Agricola Red Triangle and Highway United with the final match of the day bringing together Diamond United and Soesdyke Falcons.
Match Schedule for Sunday:
Grove Hi Tech vs Herstelling Raiders 09:00hrs
Mocha Champs vs Friendship 11:00hrs
Agricola Red Triangle vs Highway United 13:00hrs
Diamond Unityed vs Soesdyke Falcons 15:00hrs
Points Table at end of first round – Nov. 26, 2016
Team P W L D GF GA GD Points
Grove Hi Tech 8 8 0 0 22 2 +20 24
K.K Warriors 8 5 2 1 25 10 +15 16
C.V Jaguars 8 5 2 1 19 9 +10 16
Soesdyke Falcons 8 5 3 0 21 8 +13 15
Agricola 8 4 4 0 15 15 0 12
Diamond United 8 3 4 1 8 20 -12 10
Herstelling Raiders 8 3 4 1 11 29 -13 10
Mocha Champs 8 1 7 0 2 14 -12 3
Friendship 8 0 8 0 0 16 -16 0
