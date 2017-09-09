GABA/Banks DIH 2nd Div. League Eagles add to Sonics woes; Pacesetters brush past UG

With three match-days remaining in the Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association (GABA)/Banks DIH/Malta Supreme/Powerade/Rainforest Water 2nd Division league, Pepsi Sonics remains winless after going down to Eagles 62-52 despite a much improved performance compared to their previous games.

Pacesetters got past University of Guyana Trojans 76-70, despite a superb solo performance from UG’s Darroll Williams. The Pacesetters/UG Trojans game was the better of the two played on Thursday night at the Burnham Court, Middle and Carmichael Streets.

Former Eagle’s player Darroll Williams scored the game high 25 points inclusive of 4 three-pointers for UG Trojans in a losing effort. Williams had support form Kadeem Peterkin (15) and Sevaughn Moseley (14) but they couldn’t overpower the more composed Pacesetters side which had less turn overs.

Stephen Peters lead the more organised Pacesetters with 19 points while it was another good night for the driving force of Pacesetters, Marvin Durant who poured in 18 points as he continues to show his worth at this level.

Durant has emerged as a formidable opponent both offensively and defensibly. Durant’s teammate, Quincy DosSantos continued to prove his usefulness for Pacesetters with a valuable contribution of 15 points in the win.

In the second game of the night, the developing Pepsi Sonics were aiming for their maiden win in the league which bounced off in July but the team couldn’t get past the high flying Eagles unit and lost 62-52.

After a somewhat expected poor performance in the first quarter where they trailed 28-14, Sonics played better in the second and third quarters by outscoring Eagles 14-8 and 13-12. Sonics’ efforts weren’t enough for victory despite multiple turnovers by Eagles, the latter going on to record a 10-point victory.

Shemar Huntley was superb in the paint and he notched up a game-high scored of 21 points for the winners, while skipper Travis Belgrave supported with 18. Alex Murray top scored for Sonics with 10 points.