Berbice carpenter’s murder… Detectives fingered in alleged cover-up promoted despite ongoing probe

Two detectives who were fingered in the alleged cover-up of the murder of Berbice carpenter, Fiyaz Narinedatt, on November 01, 2016, were promoted in June, last, despite an ongoing investigation by the Police’s Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR).

The detectives, who were promoted to Corporal and Superintendent, are both stationed in ‘B’ Division.

A source from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) yesterday confirmed that the ranks were questioned by investigators from the Major Crimes Unit last year for the manner in which they dealt with Narinedatt’s murder probe.

The matter was subsequently transferred to the OPR where the probe is still ongoing.

Kaieteur News was informed that at the time the carpenter was murdered, the two detectives were given the names of the suspects, the motive for the killing, and a description of a car that transported the body of the father of two to the Number 70 Village Public Road, where it was dumped on the roadway.

However, they allegedly ignored those details, and reported to their superiors that the victim had been killed in a hit-and-run accident.

It was only until Narinedatt’s family visited the CID’s office in Georgetown that the case was reopened and five persons were charged, after it was determined that the victim’s death was staged to look like a hit-and-run accident.

The source explained that when ranks from Georgetown went to Berbice to re-examine the crime scene and questioned persons around the area, they were shocked that after having so much detail provided, their colleagues ruled that it was an accident.

“One look at the body and you can tell it was not an accident, and we knew these ranks weren’t just naive, because they’ve been around long, so right away, we started doing some serious digging into their background.”

Kaieteur News was told that it was while investigators were probing the two detectives that they unearthed a photograph on social media of the two ranks and the alleged mastermind in the murder, Marcus Brian Bisram, dining at a restaurant in New York.

“Right away we solved the puzzle. We knew what had happened, so we confronted them with the details and we asked them to write a statement and explain what they did from the inception the matter was reported,” the source said.

The source added that the matter was then forwarded to the OPR for further investigation.

“The fact that they promoted these men, knowing what they did, is a slap on the face of the integrity of the force,” the source reflected.

It is being reported that Narinedatt was slain after rejecting the sexual advances of the overseas-based Bisram. This beating allegedly began at Bisram’s home, during a party that he was hosting. Bisram is currently in a US jail awaiting the result of an extradition hearing.