Warriors win Shameer Hussain Dominoes in Essequibo

Warriors chalked up 83 games to win the final of the Shameer Hussain Dominoes competition which was contested recently at Unity Sports bar, Parika Old Road, East Bank Essequibo. Taxis placed second with 72 games while Unity finished third on 63.

Osafo Fortune of Warriors was named MVP while the winning team collected a trophy and $18,000.