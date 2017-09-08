Latest update September 8th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Silverbullet, Sandpipers, Farm, North Soesdyke triumph

Sep 08, 2017 Sports 0

Silverbullet, Sandpipers, Farm and North Soesdyke recorded victories when the East Bank Demerara

Deonarine Seegobin

Cricket Association Sterling Products Ltd. T20 tournament continued last weekend.
At YMCA on Sunday, Silverbullet took first strike and managed 99-1 in a game which was reduced to six overs due to rain.
Christopher Ramnauth hit 52 off 21 balls with two fours and two sixes while Raymond Mitchel made 25. Bayrock managed 74-6 in reply. Leon Moseley made 41 off 14 balls including four fours and four sixes while Sheldon Bovell got 15. Patrick Alexander captured 3-22.
Sandpipers beat Providence by eight wickets. Providence batted first and was bowled out for 111 in 18 overs. Kevin Pillew snared 4-9. Sandpipers responded with 112-2 in 15 overs. Roopnarine Ramsundar slammed 51 off 31 balls while Pillew contributed 18.
Farm overcame Uprising by 47 runs. Farm took first knock and scored 121 all out in 16.5 overs. Davaughn Nandan slammed two fours and five sixes in a top score of 51 as Elton John claimed 4-21 and Kester Duncan 3-21. Uprising wthumbled for 74 in 10 overs in reply. Duncan made 35; Oslyn Batson captured 4-25 and John Paton 3-11.
At GYO, Ruimveldt thumped North Soesdyke by 72 runs. Ruimveldt batted first and scored 212-8 with Deonarine Seegobin scoring 93 and Ovid Richardson 47; Trevor France 2-28 and Leroy Primo claimed 2-30. North Soesdyke responded with 140 all out in 19.3 overs. Stephan Black made 28 as Eric Sukrah bagged 4-21 and Almando Doman 3-32.
On Saturday at GYO, North Soesdyke beat Sandpipers and Laluni got the better of Combined United. The competition continues tomorrow at YMCA. From 09:30hrs Farm will play Eccles and at 13:30hrs Sandpipers will take on Ruimveldt. On Sunday at the same venue, North Soesdyke will play Providence at 09:30hrs and from 13:30hrs Nandy Park will engage Herstelling.

More in this category

Sports

PAHF Indoor Pan American Cups 2017 – Guyana …ExxonMobil sign on as main sponsor

PAHF Indoor Pan American Cups 2017 – Guyana …ExxonMobil sign...

Sep 08, 2017

ExxonMobil has signed on as the marquee sponsor for the 2017 Pan American Hockey Federation (PAHF) / Indoor Pan American Cup (men & Women) Hockey Championships to be hosted in Guyana next month...
Read More
Tony’s ‘Gold is Money’ Birth Anniversary Dominoes set for Sunday

Tony’s ‘Gold is Money’ Birth Anniversary...

Sep 08, 2017

Reddy’s century crafts Farm’s win; Wellman, Success, Regal Masters among victors

Reddy’s century crafts Farm’s win; Wellman,...

Sep 08, 2017

RHTY&SC surpasses 2017 target of 500 programmes/activities

RHTY&SC surpasses 2017 target of 500...

Sep 08, 2017

Hundreds benefit as Ms. World Guyana, RHTY&SC/NAMILCO host Diabetes and Health Fair

Hundreds benefit as Ms. World Guyana,...

Sep 08, 2017

Warriors win Shameer Hussain Dominoes in Essequibo

Warriors win Shameer Hussain Dominoes in

Sep 08, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • Political influence

    The People’s National Congress (PNC) held a special congress of the party on the 10th November 1973, a mere four months... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]