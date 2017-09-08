Silverbullet, Sandpipers, Farm, North Soesdyke triumph

Silverbullet, Sandpipers, Farm and North Soesdyke recorded victories when the East Bank Demerara

Cricket Association Sterling Products Ltd. T20 tournament continued last weekend.

At YMCA on Sunday, Silverbullet took first strike and managed 99-1 in a game which was reduced to six overs due to rain.

Christopher Ramnauth hit 52 off 21 balls with two fours and two sixes while Raymond Mitchel made 25. Bayrock managed 74-6 in reply. Leon Moseley made 41 off 14 balls including four fours and four sixes while Sheldon Bovell got 15. Patrick Alexander captured 3-22.

Sandpipers beat Providence by eight wickets. Providence batted first and was bowled out for 111 in 18 overs. Kevin Pillew snared 4-9. Sandpipers responded with 112-2 in 15 overs. Roopnarine Ramsundar slammed 51 off 31 balls while Pillew contributed 18.

Farm overcame Uprising by 47 runs. Farm took first knock and scored 121 all out in 16.5 overs. Davaughn Nandan slammed two fours and five sixes in a top score of 51 as Elton John claimed 4-21 and Kester Duncan 3-21. Uprising wthumbled for 74 in 10 overs in reply. Duncan made 35; Oslyn Batson captured 4-25 and John Paton 3-11.

At GYO, Ruimveldt thumped North Soesdyke by 72 runs. Ruimveldt batted first and scored 212-8 with Deonarine Seegobin scoring 93 and Ovid Richardson 47; Trevor France 2-28 and Leroy Primo claimed 2-30. North Soesdyke responded with 140 all out in 19.3 overs. Stephan Black made 28 as Eric Sukrah bagged 4-21 and Almando Doman 3-32.

On Saturday at GYO, North Soesdyke beat Sandpipers and Laluni got the better of Combined United. The competition continues tomorrow at YMCA. From 09:30hrs Farm will play Eccles and at 13:30hrs Sandpipers will take on Ruimveldt. On Sunday at the same venue, North Soesdyke will play Providence at 09:30hrs and from 13:30hrs Nandy Park will engage Herstelling.