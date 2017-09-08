Reddy’s century crafts Farm’s win; Wellman, Success, Regal Masters among victors

A fine century by Rajesh Reddy guided Farm to a seven-wicket victory over Regal Allstars when

the Mike’s Pharmacy, Trophy Stall and Nauth Motor Spares 20-over softball tournament continued on Sunday last.

Playing at Malteenoes Sports Club, Regal Allstars took first strike and scored 180-9. Mohamed Ayube slammed 79; Rawl Reid claimed 2-12 and Patrick Khan 2-20. Farm responded with 185-3 in 16 overs. Rajesh Reddy stroked 101 while Lincoln Leander made 50; Sachin Singh had 2-35.

Success overcame Farm by 38 runs. Success posted 185-9, taking first knock. Suraj Boodhoo made 48; Rawl Reid captured 4-18. Farm was bowled out for 147 in reply. Reid and Unnis Yusuf made 27 each as Davandra Deosarran picked up 4-21.

Regal Masters beat Amazon Masters by nine wickets. Amazon Masters were sent packing for 101 in 19.3 overs, batting first. S. Rasish made 23; Mahendra Arjune grabbed 4-10 and Mahendra Hardyal 3-36. Regal Masters raced to 102-1 in 11.1 overs. Fazleem Mohamed stroked 51 not out and Arjune 29 not out.

Wellman beat Regal Masters by seven wickets. Regal Masters took first turn at the crease and managed 153 all out. Mahase Chunilall struck 53 not out and Shawn Massiah contributed 43. Raymond Harper claimed 3-33, Sheldon Perch 2-9 and Latchman Kallicharran 2-30. Wellman replied with 157-3 in 19.3 overs. Lloyd Ruplall hammered an unbeaten 72 and Jagdesh Persaud 57.

At Bourda, HS Masters defeated Amazon Masters by 68 runs. Batting first, HS Masters scored

201-6. S. Boodram made 52 and Danny Mohanram 28. Amazon Masters were bowled out for 133 in reply with Randolph Perreira scoring 28.

HS Masters overcame Enterprise Legends by nine wickets. Enterprise Legends were skittled for 55 taking first knock. HS Masters replied with 57-1. Keith Fraser struck 51. Speedboat beat Regal Allstars by 37 runs. Speedboat batted first and were bowled out for 86 in 15.1 overs with Lennox Marks making 17. Regal Allstars were sent packing for 49 in reply. Greg Singh claimed 2-3, Ricky Sergeant 2-5 and Wazir Hussein 2-14.

Speedboat got the better of Success by six wickets. Success was sent packing for 99, batting first. Greg Singh snared 3-12 and Y. Livan 2-4. In reply, Speedboat finished on 100-4. Wazir Hussein made 26 not out.

At Hydronie, East Bank Essequibo, Ariel Masters beat Sunrisers Masters by one wicket. Sunrisers Masters batted first and made 125-9 with Gopaul Deen scoring 36; SurajLall Kumar claimed 3-12 and Ryan Singh 3-16. Ariel Masters replied with 126-9 in 19.5 overs. Peter Persaud made 32; Fizul Mohamed had 2-17 and Deen 2-20.

Parika Defenders overcame Ariel Masters by one wicket. Batting first, Ariel Masters mustered 104-8. Peter Persaud got 28 and Ron Ramnauth 21. Devanan Kanan took 2-17 and Nazir Baksh 2-18. Parika Defenders scored 105-9 in 14.3 overs in response. Kabesh Persaud made 22; Randolph Johnson claimed 3-12 and Surujlall Kumar 3-15.

The competition continues on Sunday at Hydronie where Wellman will face Sunrisers at 10:00hrs and Floodlights will face Parika Defenders at 13:00hrs.