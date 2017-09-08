PAHF Indoor Pan American Cups 2017 – Guyana …ExxonMobil sign on as main sponsor

ExxonMobil has signed on as the marquee sponsor for the 2017 Pan American Hockey Federation (PAHF) / Indoor Pan American Cup (men & Women) Hockey Championships to be hosted in Guyana next month with a significant

contribution.

This partnership is very important for the Guyana Hockey Board (GHB) that will be hosting this event for the first time, from October 14-22, at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall. In order to see the successful hosting of this event the GHB had imported a plastic tile surface that is of international indoor hockey standards and the local hockey body expects this event will contribute significantly to Guyana’s efforts of becoming a top destination for Sports Tourism.

”We are excited to support youth, sports and the Guyana Hockey Board”, said ExxonMobil Lead Country Manager Rod Henson. “Sport is a great way to reach across generations and cultures to demonstrate our commitment to local development”, Henson added.

This is the first time ExxonMobil has partnered with the Guyana Hockey Board and the second time for the year the company has thrown it support behind sport after partnering with the Guyana Squash Association for the successful hosting of the Caribbean Squash Arena Junior Championships in July.

The 2017 Indoor Pan American Cups (IPAC) serves as the Pan American Continental Qualifier for the International Hockey Federation’s Indoor Hockey World Cups scheduled for February 2018 in Berlin, Germany.

This years’ IPAC will be one of the largest in the tournaments’ history since it began in 2002. Seven women’s teams and six men’s teams from Guyana, Argentina, Barbados, Canada, Mexico, Trinidad & Tobago, USA and Uruguay will participate with the top team earning a coveted spot in the World Cup.

This mix fully represents the diversity of the Americas; from the northern reaches of Canada to the southern tip of Argentina. Head of the GHB, Phillip Fernandes expressed honour to welcome ExxonMobil on board and expect this partnership will extend Guyana’s beauty, warmth and hospitality with the world.

Fernandes explained the partnership as, “Very exciting, we want to have a good tournament and having good companies supporting it is a great start. The partnership and the hosting of the tournament is a first for the GHB and it is important we put on a good show.”

Also important is Guyana seeking a maiden victory in the Pan American Cups competition. Guyana has competed on three occasions in this competition which began in 2002, with a 4th place finish in 2005, fifth place in 2010 and their best showing, 3rd place in the last competition held in 2014 in Montevideo, Uruguay.

However, the Guyanese women, who have competed creditably over the past 10 years in the outdoor version of the game, will taste their first international indoor hockey competition this year as the competition’s least experienced side.