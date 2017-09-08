No ban on single moms working night shifts at security services – Govt. clarifies

Government has clarified that currently there is no ban on single moms working the night

shifts at the private security services.

Yesterday, Minister of State, Joseph Harmon, explained that in relation to the question about a night work ban for women, the Minister of Social Protection is responsible for the protection of all Guyanese, including women, and therefore it is quite appropriate for concerns to be expressed about the condition under which women work at night.

He however made it clear that there is no policy position approved by Cabinet where there is to be a ban on any females working in security services at night.

“As far as the government is concerned, we have had no debate on the matter. The senior Minister of Social Protection in that regard would have to bring a paper to Cabinet and Cabinet would have to debate on it. Until such time that that occurs, the situation remains as it is, and that is to say, that women will continue to work either day or night, and there is no restriction on them.”

Harmon has instead indicated that Government is calling on security companies to acknowledge and recognize that there are special conditions under which women should work, and therefore those facilities for women should also be acknowledged and recognized by security firms.

“There is no restriction on their right to work, what we will ask and we will insist is that the employers who employ women must ensure the conditions under which they work, that they provide for the special arrangements which have to do with women in the workforce.”

The Minister of State added, too, that Government is always open to advice, as he stressed that the rights of workers must always be protected in the actual payment which they receive for the work that they do.

He noted too that “these persons’ National Insurance (Scheme) contributions must be paid. So there is an obligation on the part of the employer and an obligation on the part of the employee.”

Minister Harmon said that the state will provide the legislative and regulatory framework within which that relationship between employer and employee exists.

The attention was placed on private security firms within the last few weeks after several companies turned up for a meeting arranged by the ministry.

Companies were warned by Minister Keith Scott that there were reports of sexual harassment and persons being paid below the minimum wage. He also said that Government was considering measures for single moms not to work the night shifts. Of course, he stressed, the single moms have an option.

The Guyana Association of Private Security Organizations (GAPSO) warned on Wednesday that Government needed to think the matter through before making a move.

Meanwhile, the Women’s Progressive Organisation (WPO) said yesterday it is calling for better pay for female security guards. The women’s arm of the former ruling party – the People’s Progressive Party – the WPO, said that the recent statement by Minister Scott regarding his concern for female security guards who work in the night is commendable.

However, WPO warned yesterday, one has to take the reality of Guyana into consideration.

“There are about 55,000 and more female-headed households, the majority of which do not have the spousal or financial support to take care of themselves and families. Many of these women are forced to go out and work to take care of their families. In the absence of proper paying jobs, they have to take whatever is available, and in Guyana today, those are the jobs that are available.”

The organisation noted that women risk their lives and limb as well as the welfare of their children when they accept these low-paying and dangerous jobs.

“What the Minister needs to do is to enquire from the security guards, the salaries which they receive, the conditions which they work under, and whether their NIS and other benefits are paid.”

The WPO noted that security companies are thriving, with the upsurge in crime, more and more companies and organizations are turning to someone to watch their premises.

“The government is the biggest employer of security guards and they are hiring companies which hire more female security guards, because they are more reliable, and they are forced to accept low wages since they do not have other alternatives.”

The WPO said that the Minister should urgently investigate the security firms that provide shoddy conditions for their employees – both men and women – and “if he is so concerned with the plight of women’s security, let him request better conditions, starting with transportation and a raise in pay. Match your words with immediate action.”