MSC Open Basketball League …Raiders aiming to stop Royals; Block 22 Flames play Falcons

Two more round one matches in the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) Open Basketball League will continue this evening at the MSC Hard Court from 18.30hrs. Bankers Trust Falcons meet Block 22 Flames with the main game 20:30hrs between the unbeaten Victory Valley Royals and Linden’s best, Retrieve Raiders.

Currently, Royals is the hottest team with an unbeaten five game streak which puts them on ten points in second place to front runners, Half Mile Bulls which has won five and lost one to the Royals to be on 11 points.

Retrieve Raiders is in third position with 8 points. The Royals have the firepower which can see them taking the championship. In their fire power there are the likes of national Chris Williams, Harold Adams and Orlando Glasgow who are in rich form. Support come s from Trevor Profitt and Yannick Tappin.

Raiders will depend on the likes of Duel Montrose, Travis Sutton, Coel Winter, Neil Marks, Omally Sampson and Abdulla Hamid.

Meanwhile, in latest results, Royals closed out Block 22 Flames 52-25 led by Chris Williams and Glasgow with 14 points each while Selwyn Henry had 10 for the Flames.

Half Mile Bulls (11 points) completed their quota of six matches with a 66-47 win over Christianburg Pistons led by top marksman Terron Welch with 25 points and Vibert Benjamin’s 14. A. Inniss (14) and Otis Williams 13 were the best performers for the Pistons .

Raiders notched their third win by beating Pistons 67-55; Duel Montrose hit in 14 points, Travis Sutton 13 and Coel Winter 9. Mark Louis was again the top scorer for the Pistons who are winless with the game high 21 while Otis Williams got 17 points.

Royals pounded Bulls 100-64 with Glasgow pouring in the game high 35 points, Harold Adams 14 and Chris Williams 10. Terron Welch and Michael Turner had 20 and 16 points respectively for the Bulls.

Jets made light work of Bankers Trust Falcons 87-56; Akini Wilson and Donnel Benjamin each had 26 points for the winners while for Falcons, Quincy Richmond had 24 points, The Bulls also scored a 67-36 win against Block 22 Flames.

And tomorrow, Amelia’s Ward Jets take on Christianburg Pistons in the first game at 18.30hrs to be followed by a clash between Half Mile Bulls and Bankers Trust Falcons.