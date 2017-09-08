Hundreds benefit as Ms. World Guyana, RHTY&SC/NAMILCO host Diabetes and Health Fair

The Rose Hall Town Independence Arch Square was a hive of activity on Thursday last when Ms. World Guyana Vena Mookram with the support of the eight cricket teams of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club hosted

a massive Diabetes and Health Fair.

Hundreds of residents drawn from Rose Hall Town and and its surrounding villages in Berbice benefitted as Doctors, Nurses, Dentists and Medical Technicians from the Ministry of Health worked beyond the call of duty.

The Diabetes and Health Fair were supported by officials of the Guyana Diabetes Association while the National Milling Company of Guyana (NAMILCO) sponsored the event. Residents were educated via posters, leaflets and verbal advice on diabetes, its effects on the human body, the importance of physical fitness and the disease can be controlled.

Residents flocked the event throughout its six hours duration and benefitted from a range of services including blood pressure, blood sugar testing, eye tests, environmental advice, dental health, throat and ears care and general medical tests.

The residents were also delighted to receive free reading glasses after getting their eyes tested while the Ministry of Health, Region Six Dental Bus took care of residents who had Dental issues. Poonai Pharmacy of Rose Hall Town also supported the activity with an exhibition of Diabetic medication and Health related products.

Ms. Mookram, who would be representing Guyana at the Ms. World Contest in China during the month of November, 2017, stated that her personal platform was a healthy lifestyle. She expressed her delight at being able to assist hundreds of residents to get access to free and high standard Medical Care.

The Queen spent time interacting with the residents, offering comfort and advice to many and spoke widely on the disease, which she described as one which claims too many lives due to poor diet and lack of physical fitness.

Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster stated that the Health Fair was the first of its kind to be organised by the cricket teams of the club although they have arranged over 30 Medical Outreaches in the past.

The Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, Foster stated is the only cricket club in the Caribbean which on a daily basis seeks to make a positive difference in the lives of others and they were pleased to work along with Ms. World Guyana in her quest to promote her personal platform of a healthy lifestyle.

Ms. Rhonda Trim of the Ministry of Health, Berbice said that the Health Fair was one of the largest events ever held there and congratulated Ms. Mookram on the outstanding work she was doing to assist her countrymen to live longer.

Mr. Afeeze Khan of NAMILCO stated that his Company was delighted that the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club was asked to sponsor the event because his Company was full of confidence in its organising skills and abilities. The Company, Khan stated, fully understands its responsibilities as a corporate entity and would continue to invest heavily on youths, sports, health and educational activities.

His Worship, the Mayor of Rose Hall Town, Vijay Ramoo expressed gratitude to Ms. Mookram, the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club and NAMILCO for choosing Rose Hall Town as the venue for the Health Fair.

Meanwhile, Ms. Mookran would be hosting a Diabetes Clinic and opening a Play Park on Sunday in the East Bank, Demerara Village of Diamond, as part of her continued campaign for healthy lifestyle.