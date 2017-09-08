House blaze leads fire-fighters to man’s burnt body in living room

– Cousin arrested as cops probe possible robbery/murder

Fire-fighters early yesterday morning stumbled upon the body of a Golden Grove, East Coast Demerara man just minutes after they were called to his home to investigate a fire that had broken out in one of the bedrooms.

The victim has been identified as 39-year-old Sean Prince, of 67 Sideline Dam, Golden Grove. He was managing his father’s shipping company—Prince’s Shipping—located in Muneshwers Building on Main Street, Georgetown.

The man’s burnt body was found among the debris in the living room of his home around 01:30 hrs.

A cousin who lives in the bottom flat of the two-storey property has been taken into custody as police probe a possible robbery/murder. The house in which the duo was residing is owned by Prince’s father, who resides in the United States of America.

Fire Chief Marlon Gentle when contacted yesterday said that when his ranks responded to the scene, they had established that it was not a normal fire, based on the physical evidence present at the scene. He indicated that they are awaiting a Post Mortem examination to determine the cause of the businessman’s death.

Kaieteur News was informed that residents claimed that they heard what sounded like gunshots in the village just before they noticed Prince’s home was engulfed in fire. A detective confirmed that they have received this information.

Prince was last seen imbibing with persons in the village and watching cricket late Wednesday night at a shop in Golden Grove. After the game, he reportedly left in the company of a woman, who is said to be a stranger to villagers.

It was the cousin, who has been detained, that raised an alarm. He managed to save some of his belongings.

A relative of the deceased, who asked that her name be withheld, said that by the time she arrived at the location, the blaze had almost engulfed most of the building. “When they (firemen) put out the fire, they found the body.”

The woman is convinced that something suspicious took place. One resident was heard saying, “You tell me a big strong man like that can’t scream or get out of a burning house? Something surely wrong there.”

A neighbour said, “Everyone de watching de cricket, and as soon as it finished we went to bed and shortly after, we hear about the fire.” He added that residents assumed that the man was not at home.

Kaieteur News was informed that most of the man’s relatives are residing in the US and they are currently making arrangements to come.