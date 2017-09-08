Health Ministry reiterates need to address NCDs among youth

The need to continue to address youth in the context of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) locally has once again been highlighted by the Ministry of Public Health.

During a consultation exercise with representatives of a number of Non – Governmental Agencies on Wednesday, Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence, noted that Guyana’s situation seems to reflect the global trend, as there is a growing incidence of NCDs (diabetes, cancers, chronic respiratory diseases and cardio-vascular diseases) among youths.

In addition to this, the Minister said that mental health and accidents (home and road accidents) are major causes of morbidity and mortality among children; childhood obesity, depression, misuse and abuse of drugs, suicide are prevalent.

“Statistics regarding children globally are disturbing. In 2002, there were 1.2 million deaths in people under the age of 20, accounting for over 13% of all NCD deaths under 60 years of age. More than half of all adult NCDs begin very early in childhood and the vast majority of behaviours and addiction that underlie NCDs start during adolescence.”

Given the above trends in the Region of the Americas, Lawrence emphasized the need for participation/intervention at all levels (multi-sectoral approach) to delay onset of NCDs and by extension, compress the period of morbidity.

Outlining related statistics, Minister Lawrence noted that data from the Guyana Global School Health Survey 2010 revealed that 15.6% of students 13-15 years were overweight, 7.5% underweight and 4.5% were obese, with intake of fruit and vegetables minimal. About 70% drank carbonated drinks, 2.1% drank alcohol regularly and 32% occasionally over a 30-day period of the survey. 79% of school children had their first alcoholic drink before age 14.

Lawrence said according to the Guyana Global Youth Tobacco Survey 2015, 14.8% of students currently use tobacco products (boys 19%; girls 10.4%); 11.7% of students currently smoke tobacco (boys 16.1%; girls 7.5%); 8.6% of students currently smoked cigarettes (boys 13.3%; girls 3.8%).

Global/national trends indicate that these NCD-related behaviors are on the rise, and these established behaviors persist throughout life and are difficult to change (tobacco use, harmful use of alcohol, poor eating habits, and lack of exercise).

As such, Minister Lawrence suggested strengthening Community Support Groups to address NCDs in Children & Adolescents. In her Power Point presentation, Minister Lawrence listed policy developments and implementations, cost effective measures of prevention, management and control treatment, as part of the strategic initiatives for NCDs.

Lawrence also pointed to the NCD Strategy 2013-2020 – developed in 2013; the National NCDs Commission to be launched shortly, the national Tobacco Legislation Bill passed in Parliament and signed into law and the ongoing implementation of the National Food and Nutrition Security Strategy, as part of the initiatives to combat NCDs among youth.

However, there are several critical gaps in addressing NCDs in children and adolescents in Guyana, the Minister said.

“The data on NCDs risk factors available but must be prioritized.” She said it is also imperative that support for children affected by NCDs is engendered across the spectrum of home and family, school and the public domain.