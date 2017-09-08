Guyanese wins Digicel’s all inclusive trip to CPL Finals

Lucky customer gets to jet off to T&T with three friends

With the upcoming Hero CPL Finals a hot topic for sports fans, Digicel yesterday

announced that one lucky customer has won a trip to the Finals in Trinidad and Tobago this week as part of its latest Quick Pick/Smart bundles CPL promotion.

Customers were encouraged to activate a Digicel Smart bundle from August 11-31 for their chance to win. The winner is Guyanese Judy Rampersaud of Essequibo Coast, who was in complete disbelief when she got the good news.

She exclaimed; “Really? What? No man you lying, is this for real?” Judy and three lucky persons of her choice will be flying compliments of Digicel to Trinidad and Tobago to be a part of the much anticipated Hero Caribbean Premier League CPLT20 Finals.

The all-inclusive package includes roundtrip airfares, hotel accommodation and ground transportation to and from the Game plus a stipend. In addition, the crew of four will get to ‘rub shoulders’ with the Soca Sensation himself, Machel Montano, who will be performing live during Digicel’s Postgame Live concert – which will also be streamed live on Digicel’s PlayGo app. Judy and her ‘crew’, who are scheduled to travel from 9th to 11th September, will get to meet Machel and live like true VIPs throughout their trip.

”CPL, and cricket in general, is a big love among Caribbean people and we’re happy to be helping them come out and support their teams,” said Ben Bradley, Head of Sponsorship for Digicel. “This is about leveraging our platforms and our latest offerings, like Smart Bundles to help customers stay connected to the things they love,” he added.

The Digicel Quick Pick/Smart Bundles CPL promotion was hosted across all CPL and Digicel Markets including Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, The British Virgin Islands, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago.

Smart bundles allow prepaid customers to browse, stream, share and chat to their heart’s content on Digicel’s Guyana’s 4G network, plus enjoy rollover data and talk.