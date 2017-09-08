GCA competitions bowl on this weekend

The Georgetown Cricket Association/GISE/Star Party Rentals first division two-day competition is set to continue this weekend. Tomorrow from 09:30hrs, Transport SC will face Guyana Defence Force with Andre Horry and Cyril Garnath, the umpires in charge while at Malteenoes SC, University of Guyana will play Gandhi Youth Organisation with Ravi Latif and Hortence Isaacs the standing officials.

In the Noble House Seas Foods second division two-day competition which starts tomorrow at 10:30hrs, DCC will entertain Diplomats (Joseph Jeffrey and Flemroy Lambert) and GYO will entertain Everest (Abena Parker and Linden Matthews).