GCA competitions bowl on this weekend

Latest update September 8th, 2017 12:55 AM
The Georgetown Cricket Association/GISE/Star Party Rentals first division two-day competition is set to continue this weekend. Tomorrow from 09:30hrs, Transport SC will face Guyana Defence Force with Andre Horry and Cyril Garnath, the umpires in charge while at Malteenoes SC, University of Guyana will play Gandhi Youth Organisation with Ravi Latif and Hortence Isaacs the standing officials.
In the Noble House Seas Foods second division two-day competition which starts tomorrow at 10:30hrs, DCC will entertain Diplomats (Joseph Jeffrey and Flemroy Lambert) and GYO will entertain Everest (Abena Parker and Linden Matthews).
Sep 08, 2017ExxonMobil has signed on as the marquee sponsor for the 2017 Pan American Hockey Federation (PAHF) / Indoor Pan American Cup (men & Women) Hockey Championships to be hosted in Guyana next month...
Sep 08, 2017
Sep 08, 2017
Sep 08, 2017
Sep 08, 2017
Sep 08, 2017
The next two lines you are about to read I have published several times in the past year. Here we go; I cannot believe what... more
The People’s National Congress (PNC) held a special congress of the party on the 10th November 1973, a mere four months... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Geoffrey Boycott is a BBC cricket commentator. He was an England cricketer for 24 years. Over Sir Ronald... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]