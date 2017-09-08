EBFA Ralph Green U-11 League ..Defending champs Agricola on show; four matches slated for tomorrow at Grove Playfield

Four matches would be contested tomorrow when play in this year’s edition of the Ralph Green/East Bank Football Association Under-11 League continues at the Grove Playfield.

Defending champions Agricola Red Triangle will open their quest to retain their crown when they take on Herstelling Raiders FC from 09:00hrs which would be followed half an hour later by a clash between the teams from Diamond, United and Upsetters which will be making its debut.

Diamond United sits at the top of Group A following their 2-0 win in the first match of this year’s league last week at et same venue against Mocha Champs. Ronald Adams and Jarrell George will be hoping to continue their goal scoring form against the new kids on the block.

In Group B play, Grove Hi Tech will also be aiming to make it two out of two when they oppose Friendship from 10:00hrs. Friendship ended last year’s inaugural league in fourth place behind Grove (3rd) in their first year as a member of the EBFA and no doubt will be fancying their chances of going a step further this year.

The final match tomorrow will see a clash of the Linden Soesdyke Highway teams when Kuru Kururu Warriors match skills with Highway United. An entertaining day of action awaits.