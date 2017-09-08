Dog pen as a police station under the PPP’s hegemony

The next two lines you are about to read I have published several times in the past year. Here we go; I cannot believe what I am reading in the newspapers about what PPP leaders are saying about bad governance at present.

That preceding line I have penned umpteen times since May 2015. How can any human that has lived in this country under the presidencies of Jagdeo and Ramotar, and is still living in Guyana and reading the newspaper, retain their sanity after seeing what the former PPP ministers and presidents are writing?

This newspaper last month, had a front page photograph of the police station at Matthew’s Ridge, which was in such a dilapidated state, that many dog pens in Guyana are in better condition. This was Presidents Jagdeo and Ramotar. Fast forward the tape to 2017 and you will see a letter twice a week by Ramotar condemning the two-year-old government for non-performance. The same newspapers carry reports on the “alternative facts” Jagdeo spews out at his weekly press conference.

Under these two presidents, a police station was in a worse condition than the average dog pen. I continue to advise people when I meet them that if they want to see a picture of how destructive the PPP leaders were when they controlled Guyana for twenty-three years, then read the letter pages of the independent press. You will see stories about the sadistic neglect of the working people, the poor and powerless and even single mothers, by the PPP government that will make you cry.

Do you know that in the hierarchy of the PPP organization in October 1992 when the PPP came to power was Roger Luncheon? From 1992 until the PPP was defeated at the 2015 poll, this gentleman was the chairman of the board of the NIS. I have had more complaints than I can count in my human rights career, from sugar workers, about the paper trail of contributions that cannot be found at the NIS and at GuySuCo. Some of these complaints were from retired sugar workers who virtually have no income. Some of these cries will bring tears to your eyes. These are the very leaders who are in the forefront of an anti-government condemnatory bandwagon. To see it just pick up the newspaper.

During the hegemony of the PPP, I received pleas of help from people that reminded me of apartheid. These memories will forever live in my soul and once I am conscious of these pains, I will campaign against the PPP in the 2020 elections. The PPP two days ago put out a press release on me. No doubt it is designed to fool their supporters so they can retain the loyalty of their voters.

The press statement rejects my contention in a recent column, that the decision to locate the Berbice Bridge between D’ Edward and Palmyra, was motivated by the politics of ethnic patronage. I will confront their propagandistic miasma on the bridge location in another column, but let’s return to memories of PPP’s destruction of Guyana.

There were a man, his wife and his grandchild that were hounded down by the mandarin, KN’s satirical column, “Dem Boys Seh” referred to as the “Bruk Up” Minister, for selling on the parapet. The ministry moved them from the parapet on Irving Street opposite St. Joseph High School. They went further up the street to J.B. Singh Road opposite Camp Ayanganna and were evicted again, with their fruits being seized. Then I did a stupid thing (I do admit I put my foot in my mouth many times).

After they complained to me and I wrote a column on it, vendetta visited them. They moved to the grassy parapet just next to Ocean View Hotel at Liliendaal, out of harm’s way. But the ministry came there. I will never forget that sight of the grandmother holding her grandchild in her arms, with tears in her eyes, relating to me that the ministry confiscated all her stuff. I will never forget the look in that woman’s eyes. As I spoke to her, I knew there and then what my task was in my country; try as much as you can to help the poor classes.

A month ago, I met the wife and daughter of the “Bruk Up” Minister at Bounty Supermarket. I knew her before she was married, so all during the reign of the PPP, we would say hello. I brought up the bad things the PPP did to this country, including her husband. Imagine, these destroyers are writing about bad governance in 2017.