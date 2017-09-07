Latest update September 7th, 2017 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Well Teen U-13 25/25 Cricket Matches continue this weekend; DCC beat GYO in latest match

Sep 07, 2017 Sports 0

Competition in the Well Teen/Trophy Stall/Tropical Springs/Nauth Motor Spares Under-13 25/25 cricket competition will continue today at the Demerara Cricket Club ground with a clash between the home team and Transport Sports Club from 18:00hrs.
On Saturday at the same venue and time, GCC will engage Transport Sports Club while on Sunday from the same time and at the same place, Everest will take on Blairmont.
In latest play, DCC, led by man-of-the-match Ezekiel Wilson hammered Ghandi Youth Organisation (GYO) by 10-wickets. After winning the toss and bating, GYO made 72-10 off 21.4 overs with Mavindra Dindyal making 23. Romeo Deonarine with 3-2 and Ezekiel Wilson 3-6 were the main wicket takers for DCC which responded with 73-0 off 11.3 overs.
Wilson returned with the bat to hit an unbeaten 24 but the top scorer was Inderjeet Nanan with an undefeated 28.
The other match between GYO and Everest which had commenced at Everest was rained out with the home team on 19-1 off 5-overs replaying to GYO’s total of 87-10 in 19.3 overs. Krishna Singh made 22 with Anthony Khan snaring 4-12 and Raynaldo Mohamed 3-17 for Everest.

More in this category

Sports

Hero CPL T20 – Eliminator 1 Khan’s hat-trick, Ronchi’s masterful 70 power Warriors to win over Tallawahs

Hero CPL T20 – Eliminator 1 Khan’s hat-trick, Ronchi’s...

Sep 07, 2017

By Sean Devers in Trinidad in association with Noble House Seafoods, Elegance Jewellery & Pawn Shop & Vnet Communications Guyana Amazon Warriors moved one step closer to their first Hero CPL...
Read More
GABA/Banks DIH 2nd Div. League Eagles extend win streak; Colts embarrass Sonics

GABA/Banks DIH 2nd Div. League Eagles extend win...

Sep 07, 2017

Fifth International Nereid’s Yacht Rally; arriving in the Essequibo River this weekend

Fifth International Nereid’s Yacht Rally;...

Sep 07, 2017

Essequibo in pole position as GCB Jaguars 3-Day League continues

Essequibo in pole position as GCB Jaguars 3-Day...

Sep 07, 2017

Well Teen U-13 25/25 Cricket Matches continue this weekend; DCC beat GYO in latest match

Well Teen U-13 25/25 Cricket Matches continue...

Sep 07, 2017

GFF/FIFA Goalkeeping Coaches’ Course officially opened yesterday

GFF/FIFA Goalkeeping Coaches’ Course officially...

Sep 07, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]