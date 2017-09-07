Well Teen U-13 25/25 Cricket Matches continue this weekend; DCC beat GYO in latest match

Latest update September 7th, 2017 12:59 AM
Competition in the Well Teen/Trophy Stall/Tropical Springs/Nauth Motor Spares Under-13 25/25 cricket competition will continue today at the Demerara Cricket Club ground with a clash between the home team and Transport Sports Club from 18:00hrs.
On Saturday at the same venue and time, GCC will engage Transport Sports Club while on Sunday from the same time and at the same place, Everest will take on Blairmont.
In latest play, DCC, led by man-of-the-match Ezekiel Wilson hammered Ghandi Youth Organisation (GYO) by 10-wickets. After winning the toss and bating, GYO made 72-10 off 21.4 overs with Mavindra Dindyal making 23. Romeo Deonarine with 3-2 and Ezekiel Wilson 3-6 were the main wicket takers for DCC which responded with 73-0 off 11.3 overs.
Wilson returned with the bat to hit an unbeaten 24 but the top scorer was Inderjeet Nanan with an undefeated 28.
The other match between GYO and Everest which had commenced at Everest was rained out with the home team on 19-1 off 5-overs replaying to GYO’s total of 87-10 in 19.3 overs. Krishna Singh made 22 with Anthony Khan snaring 4-12 and Raynaldo Mohamed 3-17 for Everest.
