Private security firms rejects night work “ban” for female guards

The Guyana Association of Private Security Organizations (GAPSO) says it is strongly condemning the announcement by Government to effectively ban single mothers from working nights in the private security sector.

GAPSO said that that Minister within the Ministry of Social Protection, Keith Scott’s “choice to selectively dismantle and target single mothers” within the private security sector is a cruel and arbitrary attack on the sector.

“GAPSO feels that it is a high-handed and unilateral approach being adopted by the Government and definitely lacks insight or thinking outside the box.”

The association said that it remains unclear why only the private security sector was selected while other professions are excluded. It also wants to know what suggestions if any there is, to solve the inevitable unemployment that will arise from such a decision.

Last month, Scott reportedly met with the security firms, over 30 of them, to speak about working conditions for employees.

In recent days, the minister said that Government was moving to have single moms not be forced to work the night shift.

Of course, Scott noted, the option should be up to the female guards in question whether they want to work or not at nights.

However, GAPSO noted that its President, Christopher Thompson, had warned that the Ministry of Social Protection should examine the issue in totality and present empirical data and analysis to support its intentions.

“To make hasty generalizations based on limited research or reports were not good enough.” GAPSO insisted that private security personnel are not derelict as Scott “would lead the nation to believe”.

Rather, they are trained professionals whose comprehensive training prepares them for their day-to-day protection of the public.

“It is repulsive that the Government would publicly offend, humiliate and de-value the very people that put their lives on the line day and night to protect others, including Government ministries and assets.”

GAPSO said that reported incidents such as the allegation of sexual harassment and underpayment demonstrates the importance and need for a more clear and robust regulation for the security industry.

GAPSO yesterday called for an immediate independent review of the proposal along with widespread consultations with stakeholders.

The association called for a functioning welfare system that provides benefits according to different situations.

GAPSO said it is taking the “opportunity to strongly advise the Honorable Keith Scott to strive for more informed positions, make better analysis from empirical data, refrain from hasty generalizations and demonstrate that he is capable of finding other solutions to his problem. Outside of this, he may very well be unwillingly creating a new economic and social problem in the society.”

In recent times, there have been complaints against some private security firms which pay workers late; breach labour laws and which are collecting NIS contributions from workers and not remitting.