Overseas ex GPF transport-officer denied licence

Charles Selby, 65, of 185 Lance Gibbs Street, Queenstown, Georgetown, was denied a driver’s licence on August 23, last, by the Guyana Revenue Authority. A clerk told him that the GRA had no record of his application at any point.

After returning to the country in February, he decided to go to the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) to renew his driver’s licence because he had misplaced his old one.

When he explained his problem to the Licencing Department of GRA, he was told to complete an application form for renewing licences. He was then told that he would have to wait until August 23, last, for his new license and to pay $4000.

Mr Selby said that he did the transaction and received a bill from the GRA. He returned to the GRA on August 23, as requested but was told that there is no record of him being a driver either as a public citizen or as an officer.

Mr Selby claimed that he saw a sign that read, “Query before payment” and decided to ask one of the clerks at the desk for his licence. The clerk he met earlier this year, he claims, had put his documents in a box.

He said that the new clerk in the Licencing Department of the GRA went to the same box, in search of his records and returned to her desk stating that the GRA had no records for him.

When he asked to speak to one of their superiors, he was told that they were busy. He said that after returning many times to no avail, he decided to report the matter to Kaieteur News.

His story is that after he first received his licence in 1975, he became an active member of the Guyana Police Force as a transport-officer. He said that he drove for the force until 1982 in the transport section. One of his daily assignments was with Deputy Commissioner, Balram Raghubir.

Mr Selby stated that he left the force in 1982 but continued as an active driver until 2001 when he migrated to the states.