Mother says arrest of robbery accused son unjustified

Sep 07, 2017 News 0

Robbery accused: Dexter Wray

Karen Bacchus, a single parent mother, is accusing the police of “targeting” her son Dexter Wray, who is currently on trial at the Providence Magistrates’ Courts for robbery under-arms.
Her accusation comes less than 24 hours after a mobile police patrol apprehended her son in relation to investigations into some recent robberies.
Yesterday, the tearful woman visited Kaieteur News where she vented her frustrations.
According to the mother, police ranks arrested her 24-year-old son yesterday afternoon when he exited Massy Security, Ruimveldt Georgetown, where he was seeking employment.
Bacchus, who works as a pump attendant, told this publication that ranks at the Ruimveldt Police Station told her that her son was arrested because he was acting “suspicious”.
Bacchus said that she was informed that her son will be released from custody if he is not identified by some robbery victims on an identification parade scheduled for today.
The mother stated, “When he went to take the application at Massy Security police picked him up because he was looking suspicious.
These people (the police) does put people to pick you out when you go on them ID parade.”
The woman claims that her family is being constantly harassed by the police and that she has no other option but to turn to the media for help.
According to Bacchus, some time last year the police kicked down her door to gain access to her home at Lot 95 Romulus Street, Agricola, East Bank Demerara.
Police, she added, were at the time looking for her son who they said was wanted in connection with robbery under-arms.
Wray and another man were later arrested and charged for robbing a woman at gunpoint at Mc Doom, East Bank Demerara. But the charge was dismissed against them about a month ago by a City Magistrate who ruled that there was insufficient evidence to convict the men.
It was alleged that while armed with a gun, the men robbed Simone Beaton of two tablet computers, two gold rings and $1,135,000 in cash.
Bacchus said that she encountered difficulties in securing $150,000 to post bail for her son in relation to this matter and was forced to sell her mobile phone to accumulate the sum.
In the Magistrate’s ruling, she pointed out that the victim was unable to provide the court with a clear description of the men who robbed her.
“Since my son came out of jail he has been working with his uncle at a vulcanizing shop. But I advised him to get another job because the money he was working for was not enough.
“Since I bail (Wray) I have been trying to keep him away from bad company.”
Nevertheless, the mother revealed that her son is out on $400,000 bail in respect to the pending robbery under-arms matter.

