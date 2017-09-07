Mother of two gets bail after dousing ex-lover with acid

A mother of two was yesterday released on $150,000 bail for allegedly dousing the father of her two children with acid after she caught him with another woman.

Twenty-six-year-old Lisa Fraser, a Security guard of Lot 241 West Ruimveldt, Georgetown, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts where she was not required to plead to the charge which read that on September 2, last, at Ruimveldt, Georgetown, she unlawfully and maliciously wounded Kellon King with intent to murder him.

The woman was represented by Attorney-at-law Lyndon Amsterdam who asked that his client be released on reasonable bail.

The lawyer told the court that his client and the victim once shared a common-law relationship which ended recently due to relationship problems.

The lawyer added that after the separation his client moved out of the home she once shared with her spouse and two children to live with her mother who is a corporal in the Guyana Police Force at her Lot 241 West Ruimveldt, Georgetown home.

Amsterdam went on to tell the court that on the day in question his client returned to her ex-lover’s home to collect a few books for her children when the victim approached her and dealt her a cuff to her mouth, splitting her lips in the process.

The lawyer added that according to his client, her former spouse then told him that the victim then armed himself with a corrosive substance (acid).

The court heard that after the victim armed himself with the acid the two got into a scuffle which ended with the victim receiving burns about his body and his client receiving few minor burns to her face.

However Police Prosecutor Arvin Moore objected to bail being granted to the accused citing the serious nature of the offence, the penalty the charge attracts and the fact that the victim is still hospitalized in a serious condition.

The prosecutor also outlined the fact that his facts are totally different from that of the defence counsel.

Facts presented by the prosecutor stated that on the day in question the accused visited her ex-lover’s home and on arrival there she saw him with another woman.

Prosecutor Moore added that as a result of the accused seeing the two together she dealt the victim several slaps.

The court heard that the victim after receiving the slaps moved away to avoid any further problem.

Prosecutor Moore added that the accused then went into a room and returned with a bottle of acid which she threw into a container before dousing the victim’s head, face and hands.

He said that the victim cried out for help and was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he is currently a patient.

Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan then granted bail to the defendant in the sum of $150,000.

Conditions of the bail are that the accused must not go within 50 feet of the victim. She must also not make contact with the victim or the witnesses in the matter until the completion of the trial.

She will make her next court appearance on September 19.