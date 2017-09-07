High winds and heavy rains affect Kamarang, Waramadong

Latest update September 7th, 2017 12:59 AM
Yesterday afternoon high winds and heavy rains hit the hinterland community of Kamarang in Upper Mazaruni, Region Seven. The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Office in the area suffered the most damage.
According to the Registration Officer attached to the office, the solar panel on the building “was ripped off the roof and is badly damaged.”
Over in Waramadong, the entire roof of a dwelling house, owned by Devonish Joseph, was torn off by high winds.
Consequently, all household articles were swamped due to heavy rains.
Civil Defence Commissioner (CDC), Director General Colonel (retired), Chabilall Ramsarup confirmed that Joseph’s house is the only building damaged in Waramadong.
The Department of Public Information (DPI) will provide details as they become available.
