Latest update September 7th, 2017 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

High winds and heavy rains affect Kamarang, Waramadong

Sep 07, 2017 News 0

Yesterday afternoon high winds and heavy rains hit the hinterland community of Kamarang in Upper Mazaruni, Region Seven. The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Office in the area suffered the most damage.
According to the Registration Officer attached to the office, the solar panel on the building “was ripped off the roof and is badly damaged.”
Over in Waramadong, the entire roof of a dwelling house, owned by Devonish Joseph, was torn off by high winds.
Consequently, all household articles were swamped due to heavy rains.
Civil Defence Commissioner (CDC), Director General Colonel (retired), Chabilall Ramsarup confirmed that Joseph’s house is the only building damaged in Waramadong.
The Department of Public Information (DPI) will provide details as they become available.

More in this category

Sports

Hero CPL T20 – Eliminator 1 Khan’s hat-trick, Ronchi’s masterful 70 power Warriors to win over Tallawahs

Hero CPL T20 – Eliminator 1 Khan’s hat-trick, Ronchi’s...

Sep 07, 2017

By Sean Devers in Trinidad in association with Noble House Seafoods, Elegance Jewellery & Pawn Shop & Vnet Communications Guyana Amazon Warriors moved one step closer to their first Hero CPL...
Read More
GABA/Banks DIH 2nd Div. League Eagles extend win streak; Colts embarrass Sonics

GABA/Banks DIH 2nd Div. League Eagles extend win...

Sep 07, 2017

Fifth International Nereid’s Yacht Rally; arriving in the Essequibo River this weekend

Fifth International Nereid’s Yacht Rally;...

Sep 07, 2017

Essequibo in pole position as GCB Jaguars 3-Day League continues

Essequibo in pole position as GCB Jaguars 3-Day...

Sep 07, 2017

Well Teen U-13 25/25 Cricket Matches continue this weekend; DCC beat GYO in latest match

Well Teen U-13 25/25 Cricket Matches continue...

Sep 07, 2017

GFF/FIFA Goalkeeping Coaches’ Course officially opened yesterday

GFF/FIFA Goalkeeping Coaches’ Course officially...

Sep 07, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]