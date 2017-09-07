GuyanaNRA stalwart, Richard Berkeley Fields laid to rest

Former Guyana National Rifle Association (GuyanaNRA) Captain and Vice President Richard Berkeley Fields was yesterday laid to rest following a church Service at the century old Christ Church, Waterloo Street, Cummingsburg, Georgetown.

One of the best marksmen for Guyana in his heyday as well as trusted Coach, the late Fields who was also a Senior Counsel was eulogized by another legal luminary, Attorney-At-Law, Nigel Hughes, who reminded the packed church which included His Excellency President David Granger and a number of leading Sports Administrators of the illustrious legal and sporting career of Fields aka, ‘Dickie’.

Fields represented Guyana with excellence in a shooting career spanning over four decades winning many a Caribbean championships at the Long and Short Range levels. His contributions would have allowed Guyana to dominate for many years.

The disciplined, yet affable Fields was the Runner-up Sportsman of the Year in 1999. Such was the fierce and competitive nature of the man that he attended one of the most prestigious shooting competitions in the world, Bisley in England almost every year from 1979 to 2014 and would have won many medals at those championships.

The late Richard Fields remains were interred at the St. James the Less Cemetery, David Street, Kitty.