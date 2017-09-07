Latest update September 7th, 2017 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GuyanaNRA stalwart, Richard Berkeley Fields laid to rest

Sep 07, 2017 Sports 0

Former Guyana National Rifle Association (GuyanaNRA) Captain and Vice President Richard Berkeley Fields was yesterday laid to rest following a church Service at the century old Christ Church, Waterloo Street, Cummingsburg, Georgetown.
One of the best marksmen for Guyana in his heyday as well as trusted Coach, the late Fields who was also a Senior Counsel was eulogized by another legal luminary, Attorney-At-Law, Nigel Hughes, who reminded the packed church which included His Excellency President David Granger and a number of leading Sports Administrators of the illustrious legal and sporting career of Fields aka, ‘Dickie’.
Fields represented Guyana with excellence in a shooting career spanning over four decades winning many a Caribbean championships at the Long and Short Range levels. His contributions would have allowed Guyana to dominate for many years.
The disciplined, yet affable Fields was the Runner-up Sportsman of the Year in 1999. Such was the fierce and competitive nature of the man that he attended one of the most prestigious shooting competitions in the world, Bisley in England almost every year from 1979 to 2014 and would have won many medals at those championships.
The late Richard Fields remains were interred at the St. James the Less Cemetery, David Street, Kitty.

More in this category

Sports

Hero CPL T20 – Eliminator 1 Khan’s hat-trick, Ronchi’s masterful 70 power Warriors to win over Tallawahs

Hero CPL T20 – Eliminator 1 Khan’s hat-trick, Ronchi’s...

Sep 07, 2017

By Sean Devers in Trinidad in association with Noble House Seafoods, Elegance Jewellery & Pawn Shop & Vnet Communications Guyana Amazon Warriors moved one step closer to their first Hero CPL...
Read More
GABA/Banks DIH 2nd Div. League Eagles extend win streak; Colts embarrass Sonics

GABA/Banks DIH 2nd Div. League Eagles extend win...

Sep 07, 2017

Fifth International Nereid’s Yacht Rally; arriving in the Essequibo River this weekend

Fifth International Nereid’s Yacht Rally;...

Sep 07, 2017

Essequibo in pole position as GCB Jaguars 3-Day League continues

Essequibo in pole position as GCB Jaguars 3-Day...

Sep 07, 2017

Well Teen U-13 25/25 Cricket Matches continue this weekend; DCC beat GYO in latest match

Well Teen U-13 25/25 Cricket Matches continue...

Sep 07, 2017

GFF/FIFA Goalkeeping Coaches’ Course officially opened yesterday

GFF/FIFA Goalkeeping Coaches’ Course officially...

Sep 07, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]