GuyanaNRA stalwart, Richard Berkeley Fields laid to rest

Latest update September 7th, 2017 12:59 AM
Former Guyana National Rifle Association (GuyanaNRA) Captain and Vice President Richard Berkeley Fields was yesterday laid to rest following a church Service at the century old Christ Church, Waterloo Street, Cummingsburg, Georgetown.
One of the best marksmen for Guyana in his heyday as well as trusted Coach, the late Fields who was also a Senior Counsel was eulogized by another legal luminary, Attorney-At-Law, Nigel Hughes, who reminded the packed church which included His Excellency President David Granger and a number of leading Sports Administrators of the illustrious legal and sporting career of Fields aka, ‘Dickie’.
Fields represented Guyana with excellence in a shooting career spanning over four decades winning many a Caribbean championships at the Long and Short Range levels. His contributions would have allowed Guyana to dominate for many years.
The disciplined, yet affable Fields was the Runner-up Sportsman of the Year in 1999. Such was the fierce and competitive nature of the man that he attended one of the most prestigious shooting competitions in the world, Bisley in England almost every year from 1979 to 2014 and would have won many medals at those championships.
The late Richard Fields remains were interred at the St. James the Less Cemetery, David Street, Kitty.
Sep 07, 2017By Sean Devers in Trinidad in association with Noble House Seafoods, Elegance Jewellery & Pawn Shop & Vnet Communications Guyana Amazon Warriors moved one step closer to their first Hero CPL...
Sep 07, 2017
Sep 07, 2017
Sep 07, 2017
Sep 07, 2017
Sep 07, 2017
I have consistently polemicize in these columns that it would be misleading to think that the stumbling block to a modern,... more
The parties of the coalition government are imbalanced in terms of national support. The AFC is a 10% party; the APNU is... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Geoffrey Boycott is a BBC cricket commentator. He was an England cricketer for 24 years. Over Sir Ronald... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]