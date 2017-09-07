Guinness Cage/Three Peat Promotions Indoor C/ship Sparta, Leopold Street ‘Gold is Money’ live to fight another day; MBK All Stars, Mocha, N/Riumveldt extend form

Sparta Boss, Leopold Street and West Front Road ‘Gold is Money’ responded with urgency after winning their respective encounters when play in the exciting inaugural Guinness Cage/Three Peat Promotions Indoor Championship continued on Tuesday night, at the National Gymnasium.

However, they both have negative goal differences and will need to win their respective matchups tonight to guarantee a place in the quarter-finals set for Saturday, at the same venue.

The Bosses play group A’ leaders North Ruimveldt in the final game of the night, while West Front Road ‘Gold is Money’ takes on second placed Group ‘B’ team Hustlers, who also have to register a victory to secure a last eight berth.

Another big team that will have to win this evening to advance is Back Circle, who could not reproduce their form and went down to Leopold Street that needed to prevail to put them in a position to progress to the quarter-finals.

Mocha, MBK All Stars, Albouystown ‘A’ and North Ruimveldt continued their good form by winning their games to remain unbeaten and will no doubt be aiming to stay on that course heading into the business end of the championship.

Some of the teams to exit the championship are Albouystown ‘B’, Pike Street, Sophia, Tiger Bay, Champion Boys and Showstoppers. Over $800,000 in prize monies and trophies will be up for grabs with the winner set to receive $400,000 and the championship trophy, while second, third and fourth placed finishers will take home $200,000, $100,000 and $50,000 along with trophies respectively.

Meanwhile, among the other sponsors on board are Star Party Rentals, Faye Joseph, Claude Geddes Recreational Sports Club, National Sports Commission, Windjammer International Hotel & Cuisine, Woodpecker Trophies & Sport, Y.K Investments & Pawn Shop, Henry Chase, Jai Signs, Trophy Stall of Bourda Market, John Fernandes Ltd and E-Networks Inc.

Game-1 – Hustlers’-1 vs. Mocha-1: Mocha won 2-1 on penalty kicks. Mocha Scorer, Amos Ramsay-13th. Hustlers Scorer, Anthony Sancho-10th.

Game-2 – Pike Street-1 vs Albouystown-A-2. Albouystown-A Scorers, Shaka Jones-13th, Renault Fraser-14th. Pike Street Scorer, Kelville Frank-4th.

Game-3 – North Ruimveldt-1 vs Ol Skool Ballers-0. Kacy John-7th.

Game-4 – Gold is Money-1 vs Tiger Bay-1, Gold is Money won 3-1 on penalty kicks. Gold is Money Scorer, Michael Pedro-5th, Tiger Bay Scorer, Keoma Gravesande-14th.

Game-5 – MBK All-Stars-3 vs Champion Boys-2. MBK Scorers, Peter George-16th and 17th, Nevon Haynes-14th. Champion Scorers, Lloyd Matthews-3rd, Mervin Squires-5th.

Game-6 – Future Stars-2 vs Showstoppers-0. Jermaine Beckles-12th, Jamal Cozier-13th.

Game-7 – Back Circle-0 vs Leopold Street-1. Okanie Fraser-12th.

Game-8 – Sparta-2 vs Albouystown-B-1. Sparta Scorers, Gregory Richardson-12th, Solomon Austin-16th. Albouystown-B Scorer, Mickel Brandt-15th.

Tonight’s fixtures are as follows: Pike Street vs Showstoppers-19:00hrs, Tiger Bay vs Mocha-19:30hrs, Albouystown-B vs Ol Skool Ballers-20:00hrs, Leopold Street vs Champion Boys-20:30hrs, Gold is Money vs Hustlers-21:00hrs, Back Circle vs MBK All-Stars-21:30hrs, Future Stars vs Albouystown-A-22:00hrs, Sparta vs North Ruimveldt-B-22:30hrs.

Current Point Standings

Group-A

Team P W L D GF GA GD Points

N/Ruimveldt 2 2 0 0 2 0 +2 6

Ol Skool Ballers 2 1 1 0 3 1 +2 3

Sparta Boss 2 1 1 0 2 4 -2 3

Albouystown-B 2 0 2 0 1 3 -2 0

Group-B

Mocha 2 2 0 0 2 1 +1 6

Hustlers 2 1 1 0 3 2 +1 3

Gold is Money 2 1 1 0 1 2 -1 3

Tiger Bay 2 0 2 0 2 3 -1 0

Group-C

MBK 2 2 0 0 7 5 +2 6

Leopold 2 1 1 0 4 4 0 3

Back Circle 2 1 1 0 2 2 0 3

Champion Boys 2 0 2 0 3 5 -2 0

Group-D

Albouystown-A 2 2 0 0 5 1 +4 6

Future Stars 2 2 0 0 3 0 +3 6

Pike Street 2 0 2 0 1 3 -2 0

Showstoppers 2 0 2 0 0 5 -5 0