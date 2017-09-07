GFF/FIFA Goalkeeping Coaches’ Course officially opened yesterday

Latest update September 7th, 2017 12:59 AM

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) is hosting a FIFA-facilitated, Goalkeeping Coaches’ course to build capacity among the national coaches. FIFA Goalkeeper Instructor Claine Plummer is conducting the five-day programme which began on Monday last but was officially opened at the course’s venue, the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) Training Center, Leonora, West Coast Demerara, yesterday.
A total of 19 coaches including at least one from each of the GFF’s member associations will benefit from this course. President (ag) of the GFF, Brigadier (Ret.) Bruce Lovell was at the opening yesterday and shared his view on the 5-day programme, “This training is very important because it aligns with our vision of building capacity in all areas of football in Guyana.”
Claine Plummer who is also a Goalkeeper Coach with the Youth Team of Major League Soccer team, LA Galaxy explained the need for goalkeeper coaching in today’s game, “I think it’s very important to bring awareness and give better understanding of what it is to coach modern day goalkeepers, because as the game has progressed, so has the goalkeeping department.”
Plummer, a former Costa Rica national team Goalkeeper, expressed satisfaction with the increased amount of coaches that are part of this course, compared the amount that participated, he conducted in October last. He explained that, “It shows that there is a huge interest and enthusiasm to coach goalkeepers in Guyana and I’m pleased with that.”
The FIFA-facilitated course will conclude tomorrow.

