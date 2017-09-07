GABA/Banks DIH 2nd Div. League Eagles extend win streak; Colts embarrass Sonics

Latest update September 7th, 2017 12:59 AM
When the Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association (GABA), Banks DIH/Malta Supreme, Powerade and Rainforest Water sponsored 2nd division basketball league continued on Tuesday night last at Burnham Hard Court, Eagles bounced past Pacesetters 79-71 to extend their win streak to four games, while Bounty Colts humiliated Sonics 71-29.
The woeful Pepsi Sonics club lost yet again to the powerful, defending 2nd division champions, Colts in the feature match of the evening by an embarrassing 42 points. Terrence Odin (17) and Jack Vincente (9) combined for 26 of the 29 points that the losers put on the board.
For the bolting Colts, Jonathan Mangra (16) and Timothy Thompson (14) were the stand out players once again in a game that was no test for the champions. Quincy Lindo (12) and Jamal Weekes (10) chipped admirably.
Meanwhile, Eagles bounced to their fourth consecutive win after defeating Pacesetters 79-71 following a third quarter blitz. The match was close up to the second quarter with the losers leading marginally, 30-29.
However, Eagles flew into another gear to outscore Pacesetters 24-6 in the third quarter thus taking a 17-point lead into the fourth quarter. Pacesetters outscored eagles 32-24 in the final quarter but the damage was already done in the previous quarter as Eagles celebrated an 8-point triumph.
Travis Belgrave (16 points) continues to be the main man for the Eagles while Kevin Higgins and Kwesi Thompson sunk 15 points apiece to support Belgrave. Games continued last evening at the same venue.
Sep 07, 2017By Sean Devers in Trinidad in association with Noble House Seafoods, Elegance Jewellery & Pawn Shop & Vnet Communications Guyana Amazon Warriors moved one step closer to their first Hero CPL...
Sep 07, 2017
Sep 07, 2017
Sep 07, 2017
Sep 07, 2017
Sep 07, 2017
I have consistently polemicize in these columns that it would be misleading to think that the stumbling block to a modern,... more
The parties of the coalition government are imbalanced in terms of national support. The AFC is a 10% party; the APNU is... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Geoffrey Boycott is a BBC cricket commentator. He was an England cricketer for 24 years. Over Sir Ronald... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]