Fifth International Nereid’s Yacht Rally; arriving in the Essequibo River this weekend

This weekend some 12 or more cruise yachts will begin arriving in Guyana’s Essequibo River, sailing south from Grenada, Trinidad and Tobago and up Guyana’s coastline from Saint Laurent du Maroni in French Guiana for the 5th International Nereid’s Rally.

The Cruisers, originating from the USA, Canada and Europe are expected to begin clearing Customs and Immigration tomorrow at Bartica and drop anchor to spend the next 10 days offshore from Hurakabra River Resort in the Essequibo River.

The Rally will be hosted to an Official Luncheon welcome by Minister of Business with responsibility for Tourism, Hon. Dominic Gaskin next Thursday. Bartica’s Regional Chairman, Gordon Bradford, on Tuesday next will host the yacht crews to a day visit to Bartica and a tour of Baracara Falls.

The visit to Bartica will feature an exhibition and performance of our indigenous culture in recognition of Amerindian Heritage Month. During their stay in Guyana, the visiting yacht crews will be given the opportunity to visit Guyana’s Kaieteur Falls and other hinterland tourism attractions, as well as a day in Georgetown.

Hurakabra River Resort is organising three Day Trips to the Essequibo River on Sunday, Saturday 16th and Sunday 17th to the Resort during the Rally via Fort Island to visit the Dutch Heritage Museum and including lunch and games at the Resort.

The exciting Day Tour offers a great opportunity for a guided tour of one of the yachts at anchor. (Bookings through Old Fort Tours: 260-4536 and 662-5502). The Nereid’s Rally was born as an idea of Italian sailor, David Matelicani, who had retired from business in Australia.

In sailing up the Essequibo River in 2011, he met with Kit Nascimento, joint owner of Hurakabra River Resort with his wife Gem, who, over many years, has been actively involved in working with the government to promote Guyana as a hurricane free international yachting destination. Matelicani, who had already started a Marina in Saint Laurent, immediately saw the potential for developing a Marina in the Essequibo River. Guyana was first featured in the Doyle Cruising Guide, the bible for cruising yachts in the Caribbean in 2006, as an attractive destination.

In the meantime, Matelicani, with the full support of the Ministry of Tourism in Guyana and the Mayor of Saint Laurent in French Guiana, launched the first Rally sailing from Trinidad & Tobago in September 2013 and the rallies have successfully grown each year to become a feature on Guyana’s Tourism Calendar.

The Rally will depart Guyana on Friday 22nd to its final destination, via Suriname, at Saint Laurent on the Maroni River in French Guiana for an elaborate welcome by the Mayor of the town, complete with Trinidad & Tobago steel band.

An Inter Agency Rally Organising Committee was established under the Director of the Guyana Tourism Authority, Mr. Indranauth Haralsingh.