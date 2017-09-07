Essequibo in pole position as GCB Jaguars 3-Day League continues

Latest update September 7th, 2017 12:59 AM
The second round of matches in GCB Jaguars 3-Day League starts tomorrow and will see Upper Corentyne facing East Coast at Port Mourant, Georgetown come up against Lower Corentyne at Lusignan, West Berbice take on Essequibo at Bush Lot and East Bank go up against West Demerara at Police Sports Club ground. All matches will bowl off at 09 30hrs.
Following the first round of play, Essequibo lead the points standing on 17.2 points, closely followed by Upper Demerara/East Bank with 16.5 and Upper Corentyne on 15.8. Competition is expected be keen as players from the eight Franchise teams continue to vie for places on the national team for the upcoming 2017/2018 CWI Regional 4-Day PCL which will commence on October 26, next.
Following the Points Table after Round One:
Teams Matches Wins Loses Outright
win Abandon Batting Bonus Team Bowling Bonus Fast Bowling Bonus Total
Essequibo 1 1 0 12 0 2 3 .2 17.2
Upper Demerara/ East Bank 1 1 0 12 0 0 3 1.5 16.5
Upper Corentyne 1 1 0 12 0 0 3 .8 15.8
Georgetown 1 0 1 0 0 0 3 .9 3.9
Lower Corentyne 1 0 1 0 0 0 3 .8 3.8
West Berbice 1 0 1 0 0 0 3 2 3.2
West Demerara 1 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 3
East Coast Demerara 1 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 3
