Bail for cop accused of having sex with minor

Former CID Sergeant and Rural Constable on full time duty attached to the Wismar Police Station and Police Scout Leader 59-year-old Ewin Trotman, of New Jersey Street, Blueberry Hill, Wismar, Linden appeared at the Linden Magistrate’s Court before Senior Magistrate Clive Nurse on Wednesday charged with sexual activity with a child. The incident allegedly occurred on August 21 last.

The accused was not required to plead to the charge. He was granted bail in the sum of $100,000.

This case is postponed to October 4 for report and fixture.

Commander ‘E’ Division, Superintendent Anthony Vanderhyden confirmed that Trotman was allegedly engaged in sexual activity with a minor and he has been relieved of his duties.