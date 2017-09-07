Bad Boys win 175th Anniversary Dominoes Competition Rose Hall Town East cops Football title

The 175th Anniversary Celebrations of the purchase of Rose Hall by 57 free slaves on the 20th August, 1842 continued last weekend with a three team dominoes competition and 5-a-side football tournament that attracted four teams.

Organised by the Anniversary Committee of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club and its eight cricket teams, Bad Boys under the captaincy of Michael Roach won the dominoes competition in exciting fashion, edging out Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club Under-35s by a single game with a winning score of 75. Enterprise brought up the rear with 70 games.

The competition was sponsored by National Television Network. Enterprise had bolted into the lead by the third round with 41 games to Bad Boys 38 and Rose Hall Town U-35s on 35.

But consistent team work from Bad Boys saw them taking over the lead going into the final round on 63 games one more than RHTYSC 62 and Enterprise on 61. Ken Kedwaroo of the RHTYSC dominoes team was named Player of the Tournament and received a Special Hamper from the organisers.

Players from the three teams received individual trophies compliments of NTN, while the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club distributed copies of its Rose Hall Town Information Booklet and Tourist Posters to all participants.

Meanwhile, the football tournament which was sponsored by the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sport Club, Guyana Football Federation and Balram Shane General Store Rose Hall Town East emerging as champs on penalties 3-2 against their counterparts from South after the two sides had battled to a 0-0 stalemate in regulation time.

The other two teams participating were Rose Hall Town North and West. In the semi-finals, North defeated South 2-1 on penalties while East squeezed past West 1-0. The winning team received cash along with the 175th Anniversary Trophy while footballs donated by the Guyana Football Federation were handed over to the Rose Hall Town Football Team towards the development of the game in Guyana’s smallest township.

Secretary/CEO of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS, Hilbert Foster at the presentation ceremony for both competition expressed the club’s passion for the development of all sports noting that they were pleased to promote sports as a safe avenue for all.

He disclosed that while the Club is widely known for its exploits in cricket, it hosts or sponsors a wide range of sports events including Volleyball, Chess, Scrabble, Dominoes, Circle Tennis, Table Tennis, Football, Athletics and Basketball.

The Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club would continue to do so in the future as part of its Say No/Say Yes Campaign. Foster extended gratitude to Roy Albert of NTN, Wayne Forde of the Guyana Football Federation and Deonarine Shane of Balram Shane General Store for their sponsorship.