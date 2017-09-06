This country is full of politicians who only care about themselves

Dear Editor,

Freddie Kissoon in his September 1 column described the current government as inept and incompetent. I want to add that it is not just the government. It is the entire public service with few exceptions that are inept and incompetent over the last 40 years. There are still constant blackouts despite GPL assurance a few days ago that they fixed the problem and blackouts will not be as frequent. The problem is the persons that are placed in critical and essential roles who are inept and incompetent. The acting CEO of GPL is glaringly much worse than the two previous CEOs.

The Private Sector Commission under Dookoo, Boyer et al bleats some buzzwords periodically but these people do not care. The PSC must constantly battle to ensure critical institutions deliver on their mandate. This country is blighted with politicians who are selfish, inconsiderate, inept, incompetent and the list goes on. I can think of very few exceptions. Cheddi Jagan, Eusi Kwayana, Desmond Hoyte.

Granger talks about revitalized villages will create economic empowerment. He means well but where are the numbers to support this? A new Chief Planner was recently appointed to re-engineer planning. Planning requires statistics that are timely and accurate. The Stats Bureau is one of the many institutions of democracy that failed under the PNC and the PPP. No one trusts the information from that entity anymore. It is a drain on taxpayers’ dollars. The census statistics at the village level for 2012 is unavailable in 2017. Trade stats are unavailable. Yet the same inept and incompetent person continues to head that entity under the PPP and this new government. He surrounds himself and rewards the same inept and incompetent persons that he is comfortable with. The Minister of Social Cohesion must investigate this organisation or social cohesion is another farce.

The PPP refers to Freddie as insane and inane. Freddie is frustrated about the backwardness and all the other blighted attributes heaped on this nation by politicians who only care about power and satisfying their wants. Moses Nagamootoo, Raphael Trotman and Khemraj Ramjattan are the greatest disappointments. If only god can save this poor land from inept and incompetent persons; one institution at a time.

H. Singh