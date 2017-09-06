STP kicks off Lusignan Golf Season

STP Investments will tee off prime golfing action for the season on Saturday at Lusignan Golf Club. After a prolonged rainy season and other issues beyond its control, the club is now gearing up to take advantage of the drier weather with the hosting of several big name tournaments ahead of its gala event, the Guyana Open which is set for November 4th and 5th.

Saturday’s tournament starts at 12:30hrs using the medal play format. STP’s Managing Director Sanjay Persaud will be on hand to assist with the distribution of trophies and to meet members who are encouraged to come out and show support for the club after several lean months.