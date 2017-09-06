Latest update September 6th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

STP kicks off Lusignan Golf Season

Sep 06, 2017 Sports 0

STP Investments will tee off prime golfing action for the season on Saturday at Lusignan Golf Club. After a prolonged rainy season and other issues beyond its control, the club is now gearing up to take advantage of the drier weather with the hosting of several big name tournaments ahead of its gala event, the Guyana Open which is set for November 4th and 5th.
Saturday’s tournament starts at 12:30hrs using the medal play format. STP’s Managing Director Sanjay Persaud will be on hand to assist with the distribution of trophies and to meet members who are encouraged to come out and show support for the club after several lean months.

 

More in this category

Sports

Hero CPL T20…Warriors could go all the way this year, face Tallawahs tonight in Eliminator 1

Hero CPL T20…Warriors could go all the way this year, face...

Sep 06, 2017

By Sean Devers in Trinidad in association with Noble House Sea Foods, Elegance Jewelry & Pawn Shop and Vnet communications Runners-up three times in the five-year history of the CPL Guyana Amazon...
Read More
STP kicks off Lusignan Golf Season

STP kicks off Lusignan Golf Season

Sep 06, 2017

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League – Berbice …NA United claw back to earn exciting draw against Paradise Invaders

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League...

Sep 06, 2017

GABA/BANKS DIH B’ball …Kobras decimate Sonics 78-36; Eagles soars on

GABA/BANKS DIH B’ball …Kobras decimate...

Sep 06, 2017

Hamilton Green football resumes tonight at MSC ground in Linden

Hamilton Green football resumes tonight at MSC...

Sep 06, 2017

Ashraf ‘Ocean Conqueror’ Ali completes 2 1/2hrs Atlantic Ocean Swim

Ashraf ‘Ocean Conqueror’ Ali completes 2...

Sep 06, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]