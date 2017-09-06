Ryan Crawford Memorial Turf Club Race Meet on Sunday

Latest update September 6th, 2017 12:55 AM
All is set for the Ryan Crawford Memorial Turf Club one-day Race Meet set for this Sunday at the Alness Corentyne Berbice Turf Club. Eight races are listed for the day with over $4M in prizes and trophies up for the taking.
The feature event is the ‘Alness Classic’ which will be contested over a distance of one mile for a winning purse of $600,000 and trophy. The other events listed are for H and lower horses over a distance of six furlongs; for 3 year-old and I class horses also over a distance of six furlongs; K Class and lower will also be competing over the same distance.
The other three events which will all be contested over five furlongs are for J class and lower, L and lower and the unclassified event. There will be trophies and other incentives for outstanding individual performers including top jockey, trainer and stable compliments of Trophy Stall of Bourda Market and the RCMTC&SF. Gallop time is 12:00hrs.
