Ms. World Guyana donates sports gear to three Berbice entities

Ms. Guyana World 2017 Vena Mookram as part of her personal platform for the upcoming Ms. World contest in China on Thursday last donated sports gear to three sports organisations in the ancient county.

The presentation was made during a massive Health Fair organised by Mookram, the cricket teams of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club (RHTY&SC) with the support of NAMILCO and the Region 6 branch of the Ministry of Health.

Ms. Mookram donated a quantity of footballs to the Rose Hall Town Football Club, basketballs to the GuySuCo Training Centre and cricket balls to Guyana’s leading youth and sports 0organisation, the RHTY&SC and its cricket teams.

The elegant Ms. World Guyana in handing over the gear stated that involvement in sports is a form of healthy living and urged the gathering to get involved in sporting activities. Mookram whose personal platform is healthy lifestyles stated that she hopes that the items would assist youths to not only play the game but to also fulfill their potential.

In a well received presentation, the 2017 Queen spoke broadly on the importance of being physically fit and the danger of diseases such as diabetes. She urged the three organisations to use the donations for its intended purpose.

Secretary/CEO of the club, Hilbert Foster expressed gratitude to Ms. Mookram for her donation of the cricket balls which would be used in the club’s huge cricket development programme. The club, Foster stated was pleased to work along with Ms. Mookram as they share her view that a healthy lifestyle is crucial to living longer.

Levi Nedd of the GuySuCo Training Centre expressed thanks for the donation of basketballs as the game is very popular among its students. Coach of the Rose Hall Town Football Club, Troy Paul noted that the footballs were most welcomed as most of the players were from less fortunate backgrounds.

Special emphasis was being placed on developing football in Guyana’s smallest township and the donation would serve as an inspiration. Paul expressed confidence that football would join cricket shortly as the pride of Rose Hall Town and wished Ms. Mookram well in her participation at the Ms. World Contest in China during the month of November.

Marketing Consultant of NAMILCO, Mr. Affeeze Khan stated that his Company was proud to support Ms. Mookram in her quest to promote a healthy lifestyle and educate Guyanese about the effects of diabetes.