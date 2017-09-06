Latest update September 6th, 2017 12:55 AM

Money deh fuh politicians who talk de most

Sep 06, 2017 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Dem have a new breed of politicians these days. From de time dem raise dem head and dem see a reporter dem running more fast than Usain Bolt.
Long time dem same SOBs use to run and look fuh de reporters to expose de Pee Pee Pee and dem dealings. Dem boys use to hear nuff things dem didn’t know about.
Now dem sit down in de corridors of power and is like dem sit down flat pun de floor without a chair because de reporters can’t see dem.
Nobody hearing from dem. Almost a month and Li’l Joe, Rum Jattan, Moses, and de River Man who like talk not even talking. When a reporter call dem de secretary seh dem hoarse from saying nutten.
Jagdeo use to do de same thing. When pressure more than he de man use to jump pun a plane and fly out de country just not to face de press. He ministers use to run, duck and hide.
Dem boys could never get dem fuh talk. But dem talking nuff today.
Soulja Bai, since he move in State House he get hard of hearing. People asking him question and he watching dem like if he deaf. He behaving like if he not seeing dem.
Dem boys now beginning to think dem got a deaf, blind and dumb president.
De ministers is no different. Dem very silent on Exxon, dem silent on de Marriott, dem silent on de Berbice Bridge. In fact dem silent pun everything. Is a case that when dem in power and de perks right, dem does get dumb.
Dem boys seh dem gun give half of de profit wha de Waterfalls paper mek every month to any politician who talk de most. Is not bribery. Dem don’t have to call press conference; dem just have to talk pun de set who don’t want talk.
ExxonMobil don’t want talk. Dem Ministers must talk pun dem.
Talk half and prepare to open dem politicians mouth.

