Mom confirms body at Ruimzeight is Jayleena Titus

The body that washed up at the Ruimzeight, West Coast Demerara (WCD) foreshore last week has been positively identified as seven-year-old Jayleena Titus.

The dead child’s mother, Onika Henry, yesterday visited the Ezekiel Funeral Home and identified the remains of her daughter who drowned on August 26, last.

The woman indicated that the body was badly decomposed but could have been recognized. It was clad in a pair of long camouflage pants.

The seven-year-old girl had gone to the seawall with her father, Richard Titus, her 10-year-old brother, Jason, and a cousin when the tragedy occurred.

According to reports, the children were playing in the water around 17.30 hrs when Jayleena disappeared.

Recalling what transpired, Jayleena’s brother said that while his father was fishing, he and his cousin were playing in the water. He said that his sister was also in the water, but she was closer to land.

”Me and my cousin were playing in the water; my father called my sister and she went and when she come back, she come and put her hands around me and I take her back (to the shallow part) and I tell her not to come out back,” Jason Titus related.

He further noted that there was a boat close-by and he warned his sister about going close to it. “I went back with my cousin and we were playing and when I look back, I didn’t see my sister. After I start look around, I see her hands in the air so I send my cousin to call my father and I went to save her.”

Jason reportedly reached his sister and tried to grab her but she bit his hands and when he let go for a second, she disappeared beneath the water.

”When I pull away my hand, I didn’t see her anymore. I search the water for her but she wasn’t there,” the sibling revealed. He added that he too almost drowned but managed to swim to safety.