MOE/NSC ‘Teach Them young’ programme concludes

Sep 06, 2017

The Ministry of Education National Sports Commission and AL Sport and Tour Promotions ‘Teach Them Young’ Windball Cricket and Circle Tennis programmes concluded last weekend with a simple ceremony held at the

Some of the participants along with officials and parents at the closing ceremony.

National Gymnasium.
The programme which commenced from July 17 and concluded on August 25 attracted 75 male and female students between the ages of 10-15 years-old from West Bank Demerara, East Coast and Bank Demerara as well as Georgetown.
Organiser Alistair Munroe told Kaieteur Sport that the participants were tutored on the basics of Windball Cricket and Circle Tennis. He said that they also assisted the students to prepare for the new school term.
Munroe informed that a similar programme will continue on every Saturday with the aim of preparing Windball and Circle Tennis teams for a regional competition in 2018, while the annual Schools Windball tournament will continue shortly.
He stated that a number of events are in the pipeline for September which is deemed Education month. Volunteers from Al Sport and Tour Promotions including Munroe, Nigel Hope, Hutton Mars, Julius David, Mark Whyte and Kattieann Punch facilitated the programmes.

