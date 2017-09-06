Jai Signs & Auto Designs on board

Latest update September 6th, 2017 12:55 AM
Jai Signs & Auto Designs of Independence Boulevard became the latest entity to add its
support towards the exciting inaugural Guinness Cage/Three Peat Promotions Indoor Championship which is currently being staged, at the National Gymnasium.
Represented by staffers Andrunie Harris and Zaheer Mendonca, they handed over a cheque worth $50,000 to Three Peat official Rawle Welch on Saturday at its location. Responding on behalf of the Group, Welch thanked the representatives for answering the call for support, adding that the gesture is a clear indication of the entity’s vision for the development of sports, especially at the grassroots level.
Over thirty-two teams started the Championship which is in the group stage presently. Over $800,000 are up for grabs with the final set for September 16, at the National Gymnasium.
