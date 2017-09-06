Latest update September 6th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Jai Signs & Auto Designs on board

Sep 06, 2017 Sports 0

Jai Signs & Auto Designs of Independence Boulevard became the latest entity to add its

Jai Signs & Auto Designs representative Zaheer Mendonca hands over the cheque to Three Peat Promotions official Rawle Welch in the presence of staffer Andrunie Harris.

support towards the exciting inaugural Guinness Cage/Three Peat Promotions Indoor Championship which is currently being staged, at the National Gymnasium.
Represented by staffers Andrunie Harris and Zaheer Mendonca, they handed over a cheque worth $50,000 to Three Peat official Rawle Welch on Saturday at its location. Responding on behalf of the Group, Welch thanked the representatives for answering the call for support, adding that the gesture is a clear indication of the entity’s vision for the development of sports, especially at the grassroots level.
Over thirty-two teams started the Championship which is in the group stage presently. Over $800,000 are up for grabs with the final set for September 16, at the National Gymnasium.

More in this category

Sports

Hero CPL T20…Warriors could go all the way this year, face Tallawahs tonight in Eliminator 1

Hero CPL T20…Warriors could go all the way this year, face...

Sep 06, 2017

By Sean Devers in Trinidad in association with Noble House Sea Foods, Elegance Jewelry & Pawn Shop and Vnet communications Runners-up three times in the five-year history of the CPL Guyana Amazon...
Read More
STP kicks off Lusignan Golf Season

STP kicks off Lusignan Golf Season

Sep 06, 2017

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League – Berbice …NA United claw back to earn exciting draw against Paradise Invaders

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League...

Sep 06, 2017

GABA/BANKS DIH B’ball …Kobras decimate Sonics 78-36; Eagles soars on

GABA/BANKS DIH B’ball …Kobras decimate...

Sep 06, 2017

Hamilton Green football resumes tonight at MSC ground in Linden

Hamilton Green football resumes tonight at MSC...

Sep 06, 2017

Ashraf ‘Ocean Conqueror’ Ali completes 2 1/2hrs Atlantic Ocean Swim

Ashraf ‘Ocean Conqueror’ Ali completes 2...

Sep 06, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]