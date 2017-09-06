Hamilton Green football resumes tonight at MSC ground in Linden

Latest update September 6th, 2017 12:55 AM
After a few delays, the Hamilton Green knockout football tournament will resume tonight
at the Mackenzie Sports Club ground in Linden with a double-header. The first match begins at 19:00hrs and will see home team Silver Shattas matching skills with inform City side Georgetown Football Club (GFC).
The GFC team which defeated Riddim Squad 5-2 to reach the semi-finals of the Corona Invitational football tournament on Sunday last will be confident of victory against a less active Silver Shattas tonight.
The second match of the evening which begins at 21:00hrs serves up another Linden/Georgetown match-up, this time, Eagles United will tackle Riddim Squad. Out of the 24 teams that started this knockout tournament, 18 remain.
Teams are competing for the top prize of $500,000 with a $250,000 package set aside for the second place team. Third attracts $150,000 while loser of the third place playoff will receive $100,000 to round off a total of $1 Million in prize monies.
Apart from the teams playing tonight, the remaining contestants are Winners Connection, Kuru Kururu Warriors, Milerock, Plaisance, Mahaica Determinators, Golden Grove, Ann’s Grove, Buxton, Police, Western Tigers, Uitvlugt, Den Amstel, Seosdyke Falcons and Santos.
