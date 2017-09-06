GT Beer Sunday Night Super Cup …West Demerara and Georgetown advance to final four

When the final round of group matches in the GT Beer Sunday Night Super Cup being

played at the Inter Association level concluded on Sunday night last at the Mackenzie Sports Club ground, the unbeaten West Demerara ended as the top side in Group B following a 3-1 whipping of Bartica, while Georgetown ensured their semi-final berth with a 3-0 blanking of Berbice.

Organised by the Upper Demerara Football Association (UDFA), the first game of the night between the City and the lads from the Ancient County saw the former led to victory on account of unanswered goals from Dwayne McBean, Quason Benjamin and Shane Morris in the 9th, 23rd and 38th minute which was enough to seal the fate of the Berbicians.

The top prize is Two Million Dollars with each of the final four teams eyeing the prize. Following their 1-0 loss to group winners, West Demerara, the City side rebounded well and looked an impressive bunch in this latest win and have earned a dream date with old rivals, Upper Demerara which topped Group A; West Demerara will match skills with the upstarts, Essequibo Pomeroon, the surprise team in et competition.

Sunday’s feature match saw the West Demerara team keeping their unblemished record intact when they put away, Bartica 3-1 on account of goals off the boot of Kevaughn Warde in the 21st, David Blake 23rd and Jamal Perreira in the 64th minute, respectively.

Bartica’s consolation strike came from Aloysius Edwards in the 53rd minute. The semi-finals are set for Sunday September 17 while the final is on Thursday 21st September at the MSC ground.