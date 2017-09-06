GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League – Berbice …NA United claw back to earn exciting draw against Paradise Invaders

Latest update September 6th, 2017 12:55 AM

In latest action of the GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power National Under-17 Intra Association League in the Ancient County of Berbice, New Amsterdam United fought back gallantly to earn an equal share of the points against Paradise Invaders as both maintained their respective third and second place positions in the standings.
With both sides completing six matches, racking up four wins along with a loss and one draw respectively, they were out to outdo each other in their search for full points. With this in mind, Paradise Invaders took the early lead when Shaqueel DeHarte found the back of the nets in the 4th minute of play.
It was a keen tussle between he sides as neither backed off, the first half concluded with Paradise holding on to their one goal advantage but were very conscious that eth New Amsterdam Boys were not going to relent in their search for the neutralising goal.
And the elusive goal for NA United came 14 minutes into the second half thanks to good finishing from Shaquan Durant in the 59th minute. It was a well deserved goal for the hard working NA United lads and the final result, Paradise Invaders 1 New Amsterdam United 1.
Meanwhile, one match, a rescheduled fixture will be contested today from 16:00hrs at Burnham Park. Hopetown United Rangers will take on front runners, Cougars.
Current Points Standing

