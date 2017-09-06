GABA/BANKS DIH B’ball …Kobras decimate Sonics 78-36; Eagles soars on

In Monday night’s feature match, Kobras made very light work of Sonics in first division

action of the Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association (GABA), Banks DIH/Malta Supreme, Powerade and Rainforest Water sponsored basketball leagues which continued at the Burnham Hard Court, Middle Street.

In the other match, Eagles maintained their encouraging form to fly past Plaisance Guardians in the Under-23 division. Kobras’ Captain, Travis Burnett, led his club which had lost narrowly in their previous two Under-23 games, to a convincing 38-point blowout of Sonics in the first division shindig on Monday.

He charged from the front with a game high 29 points as Kobras overwhelmed Sonics who scored less than 10 points each of the first three quarters, managing 14 in the final. On the other side of the court, Kobras managed at least 18 points in each of the four periods of play.

Garfield Grenville assisted his skipper Burnett with 18 points that included 3 three-pointers. Sonics’ leading contributor was Trevor Smith with 18 points; no other player managed double figures.

The U-23 matchup Eagles and Guardians saw Almond Bovell scoring a game high 21 points that couldn’t prevent his team, Guardians, from a 52-72 trouncing. The Eagles’ 20-point victory was the club’s third consecutive win after stacking victories in both the U-23 and first division leagues, last week.

Shemar Huntley led the Eagles, decked out in their traditional red and white uniforms with 17 points while Patrice Agrippa netted 14 inclusive of 2 three-pointers while skipper, Travis Belgrave, contributed a dozen.