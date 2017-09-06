DCC trounce GYO; rain ruins play at Everest

Latest update September 6th, 2017 12:55 AM
Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) hammered Gandhi Youth Organisation (GYO) by 10 wickets, while
rain stopped play at Everest when the Well Teen, Trophy Stall, Tropical Springs and Nauth Motor Spares U-13 25-over competition continued recently.
Batting first at DCC on Thursday night, GYO were bowled out for 72 in 21.4 overs. Mavindra Dindyal made 23; Romeo Deonarain claimed 3-2 and Ezekiel Wilson 3-6. DCC eased to victory reaching 73 without loss in 11.3 overs. Inderjeet Nanan led with 28 not out and man-of-the-match, Ezekiel Wilson 24, unbeaten.
Over at Everest, GYO were sent packing for 87 in 19.3 oves after they were inserted. Krishna Singh got 22; Anthony Khan captured 4-12 and Raynaldo Mohamed 3-17. Everest was 19-1 in five overs when rain prevented further play.
The competition continues today with DCC hosting Transport SC at 18:00hrs, while on Sunday Everest play Blairmont from 18:00hrs at the said venue.
