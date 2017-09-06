Latest update September 6th, 2017 12:55 AM

DCC trounce GYO; rain ruins play at Everest

Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) hammered Gandhi Youth Organisation (GYO) by 10 wickets, while

Raynaldo Mohamed

rain stopped play at Everest when the Well Teen, Trophy Stall, Tropical Springs and Nauth Motor Spares U-13 25-over competition continued recently.
Batting first at DCC on Thursday night, GYO were bowled out for 72 in 21.4 overs. Mavindra Dindyal made 23; Romeo Deonarain claimed 3-2 and Ezekiel Wilson 3-6. DCC eased to victory reaching 73 without loss in 11.3 overs. Inderjeet Nanan led with 28 not out and man-of-the-match, Ezekiel Wilson 24, unbeaten.
Over at Everest, GYO were sent packing for 87 in 19.3 oves after they were inserted. Krishna Singh got 22; Anthony Khan captured 4-12 and Raynaldo Mohamed 3-17. Everest was 19-1 in five overs when rain prevented further play.
The competition continues today with DCC hosting Transport SC at 18:00hrs, while on Sunday Everest play Blairmont from 18:00hrs at the said venue.

