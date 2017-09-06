Berbice contractor refutes allegations of “shoddy” work

The Berbice contractor accused of substandard work done on the Manchester Secondary School has come forward to refute such allegations.

Mark Gupta, owner of 4A Contracting, told Kaieteur News that the ceiling removed from the classrooms were not to be replaced but rather taken out because of the bat infestation that could not be controlled. He said the bridge that was described by the chairman as “incomplete” was done up to standards “The bridge is fine, I am the contractor and nothing is wrong with how that bridge was built so I don’t see what is the problem there,” he argued.

According to Gupta, the contracting firm mentioned by the Regional Chairman is not his but rather his brother’s. “My brother was not awarded with that regional project so that’s incorrect. I was given the contract and my company goes by 4A Contracting”.

He explained that after work was done on the school, materials were removed, but the work could not be completed due to what had to be completed in such short time. He said that midway in the work some changes were made after the Regional Engineer visited the school, “for the bridge and trestle they went back to the tender board and got an approval some changes but as you go along these things tend to pop up hence certain changes”. It was also highlighted that a floor to one of the buildings in the school compound that was also in the contract was completed with concrete steps instead of wooden steps as stated in the contract.

Gupta also took the opportunity to clarify that the company, Gupta Engineering, that was mentioned by the Regional Chairman was not the company awarded the project but rather his 4A Contracting. “Gupta Engineering is in no way connected to this project; that’s my brother and he was not awarded the contract.”

He admitted that the only works to be completed are some tiling in the Home Economics Department and two doors in the said department, with all other work inclusive of a water tank trestle, flooring, a bridge and removal of the ceilings completed. He assured that the work will likely be completed within two weekends since construction cannot be done during school hours.

The contractor also stated that he feels as though he and his brother are being targeted. But he assured they will continue to work honestly despite efforts to taint their reputation and business.

Parents over a week ago had expressed their disapproval on the quality of work done at the school. And Regional Chairman, David Armogan during a visit to the school on Monday to assess the situation was not pleased with the work done.

The Chairman who seemed appalled at the situation stated, “This proves to be a big disappointment because I was assured by Regional Engineers that the school will be done for today (Monday) but clearly still a lot of work to be done here, I am however glad that the teachers are making good with the resources that are available in this condition.

He promised to have the regional engineer revisit the school and have another assessment done.

Construction works at the Number 36 Primary School awarded to another contractor is still to be completed as well.